One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 26, 2026

SO MUCH OF STORYTELLING is, I would propose, the act of looking for home. Whether you are writing memoir or exploring the world or diving deep into an arcane subject, I submit that many of us are undergoing that exact exercise.

Now, I’m not a fool. I realize that covering, say, the borough council meeting in Dauphin, Pa. (I did that a number of times in my youth), is probably not an exercise in seeking out home. But so much of storytelling is — whether it’s the home of the mind, the home of the heart, the actual physical home or the home you never had.

But I never thought of time itself as home. That is, until I saw this quote some years back by writer Rich Cohen in The New York Times:

“In my mind, the years in which you come of age are your native land, in which you feel most comfortable and will always, in a sense, live.”

Perhaps this explains why there are so many coming-of-age memoirs. Perhaps, too, it explains why so much AI slop these days takes us back to the 1980s and 1990s — when the consumers of said slop were growing up. Perhaps it is why so many foodstuffs of the 1970s and 1980s — like Doritos original taco chips, with their low-key offensive sombrero logo — are being reissued in new “editions.”

New taco chips, old packaging.

Perhaps it is why Happy Days, which glorified the mid-1950s, came out in the mid-1970s. And why The Wonder Years, which glorified the late 1960s, came out in the late 1980s. And why That ‘70s Show came out in the 1990s. I think we are all, each of us, searching for home — and many elements of that home are gone forever because they relate not to places but to times and eras and days gone by.

Whatever the case, the native land that is the era of any writer’s coming of age is an important element of storytelling. Why? Because time it is the most powerful thing of all, except possibly for love. If you can tap into it, you can unearth new worlds and explore them — whether the story is one that echoes with your own past or with someone else’s. Poet Delmore Schwartz (1913-1966) captured it perfectly in this couplet from one of his poems:

Time is the school in which we learn. Time is the fire in which we burn.

Delmore Schwartz.

And now, Bruce Springsteen.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: