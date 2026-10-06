Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 5, 2026

THE TIME COMES in most every journalist’s career when a weather story comes down the pike. Trouble is, weather stories — seemingly straightforward — can be tough to write. Or at least tough to write well.

Why is this? Weather sits alongside food and a few other things as baseline parts of life — and as news, it can be the most valuable kind of utility journalism, impacting both everyday life and, increasingly in the climate-change era, personal safety.

I think it’s because it’s sometimes hard to choose between facts and anecdotes while avoiding clichés (please, for heaven’s sake, never say the words “the white stuff” for snow). It’s also the fact that a weather story in a general-interest publication must serve two purposes — delivering needed and sometimes urgent information while still, as with any story, bringing the situation to life.

Breezewood, PA, just before a major rainstorm. Photo ©Ted Anthony, 2025.

While every weather story is different, there are a few baseline principles that can be useful to remember when writing about the elements. Many of these I learned the hard way by doing them wrong. And many of them, it’s only fair to say, I learned from watching my former Associated Press colleague Roger Petterson, an editor who specialized for years in doing weather stories right. Here’s a smattering.

Deliver the information people need up front. This is sort of a Captain Obvious observation, I realize, since pretty much all hard-news stories should be this way. But somehow, this gets lost in weather stories all the time. I’ve seen stories that tell of bad weather coming but then wait until the fifth or sixth paragraph to say where it will hit and how severe it was expected to be.

Shelter from the storm, Plum, PA. Photo ©2021, Ted Anthony.

Layer with useful breakouts. What areas will be most prone to flooding? Which roads are the best ones to use if you have to evacuate? If it’s heat, where are the relief stations? If it’s a blizzard, what are highway conditions? These things can be included in the “mainbar” itself but also will be the things readers will look for first in the “how does it affect me?” vein, so make it easier for the audience.

After the storm, McCandless, PA. Photo ©2019, Ted Anthony.

Give context and avoid alarmism. These are related. A weather story about three inches of snow in Minnesota is going to be different from one about three inches of snow in Washington, D.C. So the context for Washingtonians on how to prepare, how to cope, how to deal with the aftermath is going to be very different for veterans of wintry weather up north. Context not only helps people put something into perspective but also reduces overheated (NPI) language that can, in emergency situations, encourage people to act erratically.

Link to reliable outside sources. Yes, people will go to professional weather sites on their own, but why not make it more convenient — and perhaps safer — for them?

Frozen Abashiri in northern Japan after a snowstorm. Photo ©2015, Ted Anthony.

Say what isn’t happening, too. Readers of a weather story want to know how they’ll be affected — but also how they won’t be affected. If flooding is only in low-lying areas, mention that so that folks on higher ground can act accordingly.

Humanize, humanize, humanize. If a weather threat has passed and people are dealing with the aftermath, focus on the people and not the meteorological details. Here’s the top of a story I did after Hurricane Fran rolled through North Carolina in September 1996. I remember thinking about what I should lead with. I considered “Emergency officials sifted through the rubble Saturday after Hurricane Fran tore through …” before realizing that the story, now, was about the people and not the procedure — the echo rather than the rumble itself, if you will.

Bring up climate change when appropriate. Not all severe weather is linked to it, but an increasing amount is, and that’s an important element if there’s something to say. If you have any colleagues who are climate specialists, confer with them.

Finally, work with your visual colleagues whenever possible. Photographers and video journalists usually come back with great humanizing content and visuals that you can incorporate into your text story. Find bits and pieces from all corners to enrich your written account.

Rainstorm from a taxi, Bangkok, Thailand. Photo ©2014, Ted Anthony.

Bottom line: If you’re writing a weather story, you’re not a meteorologist. You’re tasked with helping your audience — national, regional or local — understand both the implications for them and the impact on their communities and their fellow humans. Work backward from that and you’ll likely come up with something good.

And now, the theme from Happy Days.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: