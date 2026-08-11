Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 11, 2026

I’VE LONG BEEN an Annie Dillard fan. In addition to her incisive writing — and that’s more than enough — she’s a Pittsburgher, and I have her back for that alone. Few modern writers are more elegant and more insightful.

So it is with a tiny bit of regret that today I — extremely respectfully and deferentially — challenge a quote from her useful and lovely book The Writing Life. I read it years ago and picked it up again from my shelf last night to dip back into while sitting in the movie theater and awaiting the beginning of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sitting there waiting for my comic-book epic to begin, I came across this assertion, which is the subject of our time together today.

It makes more sense to write one big book — a novel or nonfiction narrative — than to write many stories or essays. Into a long, ambitious project you can fit or pour all you possess and learn. A project that takes five years will accumulate those years’ inventions and richnesses. Much of those years’ reading will feed the work. Further, writing sentences is difficult whatever their subject. It is no less difficult to write sentences in a recipe than sentences in Moby-Dick. So you might as well write Moby-Dick. Similarly, since every original work requires a unique form, it is more prudent to struggle with the outcome of only one form — that of a long work — than to struggle with the many forms of a collection.

Alas, as an unrepentant acolyte of the essay, I must take issue. Here is my four-point rejoinder.

“You can fit or pour all you possess and learn.” Yes, a book is a much larger container, if you will, than a shorter piece. But this statement presupposes that you can chiefly “pour all you possess and learn” from your research for that particular book. One of the absolute joys of essays, to me, is bringing your patchwork of previous life experiences to bear in building your case or telling your story. Confining your “pouring” to the research for that particular work would seem to make it less like a glimpse into life and more like A Very Important Project. Which to me echoes with a bit of artifice. “Much of those years’ reading will feed the work.” True, but again incomplete. The work I’m most proud of is fed not just by my deep dives into rabbit holes about the subject, but by unexpected connections to things I have encountered previously in the world. That lends a more universal texture to the specific topic — and, in the process, makes it resonate more. “It is no less difficult to write sentences in a recipe than sentences in Moby-Dick. So yo might as well write Moby-Dick.” I suppose that there are recipes that can be highly lyrical; I would never rule that out. But the strong focus on the sentence elides a bigger part of writing that is just as important, if not more so. It is not merely the writing of the sentences but the connections among them. If you agree (which I am skeptical of) that it’s just as challenging to write a sentence in a recipe as it is in a longer work, isn’t that a false equivalence? What of how the sentences tell a story together? What of the relationship among sentences that builds larger thoughts and introduces more intricate concepts than “dice the shallots finely” or “sauté gently” or “serves six”? “Since every original work requires a unique form, it is more prudent to struggle with the outcome of only one form — that of a long work — than to struggle with the many forms of a collection.” I like this the least. We are in a pretty thrilling Wild West of new story forms. People are looking to consume stories in entirely new ways, and writers can express themselves in ways that were not permitted — and in many ways not imagined — a generation ago. It may be more prudent to “struggle with the outcome of only one form,” but a collection of trenchant thoughts and ideas that cohere because of the writer — but may not match in form — is something very exciting to me.

Annie Dillard

I reiterate before closing that no disrespect is intended to Ms. Dillard’s thoughts, and I’m mindful that it’s a single paragraph from nearly four decades ago. Plus, I wrote a book once; I do understand the obsession and the rabbit holes and the desire to build a tower rather than a collection of low-slung buildings. I simply find the rich tapestry of shorter works to be equally interesting if not more so.

And let’s not forget the celebrated quote that Mark Twain probably didn’t say but Blaise Pascal possibly did: “I didn't have time to write a short letter, so I wrote a long one instead.”

And now, Supertramp.

To Ponder

What do you like about shorter pieces as opposed to books? What about vice-versa?

As a storyteller, which do you gravitate toward? What do you think of Dillard’s assertions?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: