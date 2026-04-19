One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 19, 2026

EVERY SO OFTEN in writing workshops, I assign a 15-minute memory and details exercise — particularly if the subjects that folks are writing about occur in their own pasts. I’ve been playing around with it in my head lately as I try to reconstruct some stories and details about earlier parts of my life. And I thought I’d share it with you today.

It’s nothing major or particularly eye-opening. Truly useful things rarely are. The “three stupid questions” are pretty anodyne until you realize that when you ask them, you grant yourself real freedom to tell a story in the best way possible.

So, too, with this. If you’re a memoir-writer, it’s a great springboarding technique when starting a piece. If you’re not, It’s still a great exercise to show yourself how you think about detail, what you remember and don’t — and what you want to make sure to pay attention to the next time you’re out gathering material for a story.

Let’s start picking our own brains, then.

A collection of brains in jars, late 19th century. Photo from Cornell University Rare and Manuscript Collections.

I. THE SCENARIO: YEAR AND SITUATION

First, pick the time and place you want to remember. It should be a discrete event, not just something diffuse. Find your focal point. Your eighth birthday, maybe? The time your sibling jumped out of the basement and scared you? Your last night with your friends before you went off to college or the military? Doesn’t matter at all, as long as you pick something specific and stick to it. (Try to make it at least 15 years in the past for the purposes of the exercise.)

II. THE DETAILS OF MEMORY

Review your memories of the event. Write things down as they come to you. Doesn’t matter if they make sense. Capture them. Even if some of your memories are memories of memories or of other people talking about the event, capture them. They will help fill out the picture. Interview and interrogate yourself, and write down the questions you’re asking (we’ll come back to this later). Ask the closer questions: “Am I sure I don’t remember anything more?” “What other memories does this memory trigger?” “What do I know now that I didn’t know then?” Again: Write it all down.

III. THE FEEL

Pause. Stop trying to remember specifics for a bit. Now that you’ve immersed yourself in these memories for a couple minutes, turn to how they make you feel. Articulate words for those feelings and write them down, too. Try to differentiate, if you can, between how the memories make you feel now and how they made you feel then. Think about smells or sounds, even a song that you associate with the event.

IV. DETAILS REDUX

Go back to Step 2 and repeat for a minute or two. You likely will surprise yourself. One of the outcomes of this exercise (which taught me how to evolve it) was that once people start to think how they FELT at a certain time, additional specific memories about facts also return. Consider what emerges. Also, yet again: Write it all down. Capture it all.

V. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED

By now you will be (hopefully) about seven or eight minutes in. Use the rest of the time to write (by hand or by keyboard, doesn’t matter) your best description of the time/event/scene you’ve been remembering. Don’t worry about length or even continuity. Just get the detail out. If you decide to keep it, you can hone it later. See what dots you connect while writing it out that increase your understanding of what you’re remembering.

VI. WOULD YOU LIKE TO EXPORT THIS FILE?

After you get your mini-memoir down on paper or “paper,” take some time to consider: What questions did you ask yourself to draw out your memory? How did you frame those questions? Most important, how could you export the types of questions and techniques you used on yourself and use them to interview others in the future?

And now, the Beatles.

To Ponder

To Ponder is taking a much-needed day off, given that the entire entry above is about pondering.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: