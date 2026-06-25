Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 24, 2026

CONCEIVING FRESH STORY FORMS is one of the more pressing things in today’s frantic media environment. But it isn’t always something you can think about in advance. Sometimes, with unexpected circumstances, it’s thrust upon you in the moment.

A Paris-based professional photographer named Flo Pernet didn’t have an accreditation for this year’s World Cup, but she decided to “cover” it anyway — off the television feeds of the matches. She cited her inspiration for the project. And she leaned into her physical distance and the medium itself to offer up something novel and thought-provoking. “I don’t have an accreditation,” she wrote on her Instagram account over the weekend, “but I do have my TV and my own vision.”

The results are really interesting — and are getting noticed across social media the past few days. The photos clearly show the — what? — “video-ness” of it all and, because of the nature of transmission, they are blurred and fragmentary and sometimes produce weird echoes and multiple images. This sensibility is presented — or at least comes across to me — not as a bug but as a feature.

WHEN WE CONSIDER what’s at play here, a few noteworthy things reveal themselves that are useful for storytellers to ponder and perhaps learn from.

Turning a disadvantage into an advantage. As storytellers, particularly in journalism and other nonfiction, we must work with the raw materials that we have. Or, as post-9/11 Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld famously said, “You go to war with the army you have.” In this case, Pernet’s raw materials are what is at hand, and she turns them into what I would definitely consider a story form. This is a useful object lesson for storytellers operating in any medium who need to reach audiences and must come up with compelling and innovative ways of conveying the information they gather.

A screenshot, as it were, of one of Flo Pernet’s World Cup images. Photo ©2026, Flo Pernet. Fair use asserted for commentary.

Social commentary. Deliberately or inadvertently (I suspect the former), she has offered a critical commentary on two mediums (photo and video) and — no less important — on the nature of observation itself. The questions these images raise speak to our relationships with watching sports, with technology and — in an increasingly virtual world — with the nature of “being there” overall.

(You might find this essay to be interesting — about my father, more than a half-century ago, using his Polaroid camera to photograph a moon landing on TV as a way of kind of being there.)

Moonshadow Ted Anthony · May 31 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

Leveraging fragments. Whatever you might think of the images, their fragmentary nature means that you can see only what the TV is seeing at a particular moment, and the photographer in effect has subcontracted some of her choices to the camerawork of the rights holders. Because of how her camera captures the images, this offers a hybrid perspective on the Cup competition that even TV viewers won’t see.

Considering ethics. Is this a legitimate form of storytelling or simply documenting something that belongs to someone else? Is this different from a text reporter doing a phone interview from far away? Is making a picture of your own TV transgressive? As with so much in the collage culture of today’s technological world, we don’t have answers yet. But versions of those questions are circulating online about Pernet’s efforts, and it’s worth mulling over what they’re saying.

Screenshot from Threads.

The fact that there’s so much to talk about when it comes to Pernet’s photos suggests that she has landed on something significant. What’s more, the fact that so many questions are raised beyond the actual content documented suggests that this could be as much art as journalism, although — like much news photography — it certainly contains elements of both.

Another screenshot of one of Flo Pernet’s World Cup images. Photo ©2026, Flo Pernet. Fair use asserted for commentary.

One key job of a storyteller is to cause story consumers (I hate the word, but both “readers” and “viewers” both seem insufficient for this use case) to see something in a new way — to open their eyes and think. It’s hard to dispute that these photos are doing just that.

And now, Peter Gabriel.

To (Further) Ponder

Is this art, do you think? Or documentary photography? Or a little bit of both?

What do you think of the concerns raised that this is expropriating someone else’s form of expression? Does the involvement of the 21st-century media-industrial complex change your answer at all?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: