One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 25, 2026

THE DETAILS THAT create good writing are sometimes lost in the march to get things completed, particularly in the lightning-paced journalism environment of the 2020s. But I have long found that a final critical pass to really examine the details, and whether they serve the writing, can make things surprisingly sharper in the last minutes before finishing something.

Some months ago, we talked about various kinds of self-edits, and the “crispness edit” was one of those that can really polish something. I offer today’s example as something that falls in that category — sort of — but is also an object lesson in the attention to detail.

This is from a fun and informative book called Rebel With a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian, by Ellen Jovin. As much as I bristle at much prescriptivism — I am, after all, the son of two descriptive linguists — reading this lovely “grammar romp,” as it calls itself, makes me suspect that Ms. Jovin is solidly a hybrid of the two.

Whatever the case, I adore this book and its foray through grammar rules and practices. And at times it offers lessons that get my brain crackling. This is one of them.

The page below is actually part of a treatise in miniature about how to choose between commas and semicolons. That’s interesting in and of itself. But embedded in it — and why I’m bringing it to you today — is a level of delight in meticulousness that I think all writers should cultivate.

Here’s what struck me about the sequence above. First of all, the level of care given to the tiny mechanics of the sentence itself and getting it to be its best self (“now we have a dramatic pet denouement”) is refreshing and exhilarating. But even more than that, I love this part:

“[I]t takes a fairly simple and fanciful list and clogs up its playfulness with heavy punctuation.”

Think about that. “Clogs up its playfulness.” How many times do we think of that? And when it does come up, odds are it’s only in a sentence that’s part of a lighthearted story.

Truth is, though, that playfulness in writing can transcend subject matter. Sometimes, “little things” like rhythm, word order, word choice and varying sentence structure can take a serviceable piece — dramatic, lighthearted or otherwise — and turn it into one that keeps people reading.

Does it actually work? I don’t claim to have the metrics, no. But in a pitched battle for attention spans, this kind of attention to playfulness makes writing more interesting — and, by extension, more like something that those eyeballs we’re cultivating choose to keep reading.

And now, the Beach Boys.

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