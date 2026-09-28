Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Sept. 27, 2026

LAST NIGHT, I was in Hamburg, Pa., looking for a good hamburger (hold your comments), as one does.

I settled on Red Robin, which in addition to having superb burgers, loves to tout its “bottomless steak fries.” That phrase always makes me think of a potato character with no pants, à la Porky Pig, but that’s neither here nor there (hold your additional comments).

Google Gemini’s take on a “bottomless steak fry.”

As my late friend and colleague Eric Talmadge used to say to get people to move on from an awkward subject: At any rate …

When I was leaving after my burger and bottomless fries, I noted in the front lobby a sign that told the history of the Red Robin chain — how it came to be. “It all began way back in the 1940s,” it started, “with a song, a barbershop quartet and a partying college town.”

Red Robin’s origin story. Photo © 2026, Ted Anthony.

This type of backstory is everywhere. You’ll see it in many restaurants, supermarkets, pizza parlors, even convenience stores. For example: Many iterations of the Pennsylvania-based Sheetz, which is either a gas station with really good food or a fast-food restaurant with gasoline, have an entire wall taking you through the chronology of how were founded (the Sheetz family) and grew. (I pick Sheetz for the example because I eat there far too many times a week.)

Even drinks sometimes have their own backstories. Each different flavor of Monster Energy has a microtale on the can about how it “came to be” that leans into the theming of the can and the flavor. “Punk Punch,” for example, is “fueled by rebellion, self expression and our world-famous energy blend.”

Why do restaurants and other services and products need origin stories? Several reasons. First, a story is believed to enhance the experience — and sometimes does. In the case of Red Robin and Sheetz, for example, the story serves as an intimacy device, showing that there are actually people — families — behind chains that might be dismissed as anonymous and thus unmemorable. Bob Sheetz, an actual human like Colonel Harland Sanders and Duncan Hines (and unlike such fictitious “family-adjacent” characters as Betty Crocker and Mavis Beacon, who never actually taught typing because she didn’t exist), is showing — alongside his progeny, who followed in his footsteps — that hey, we were just like you and started small.

Bettys Crocker over the years.

There’s something deeper, though. A product is, in the end, only a product. Monster is basically flavored water and caffeine. Red Robin is a restaurant that does things well but needs to stand out in a crowd. And sometimes it goes even further. In Pennsylvania, there is a pretty good food-and-microbrew chain called Marzoni’s, which I remember had placemats in the 2000s spinning a story of the Italian family that founded it and their path to culinary success. Except at the end, the placemat acknowledged that it was all made up. It’s actually a sister organization of a steakhouse chain called Hoss’s, and both were founded by a man named Willard “Bill” Campbell. Backstories give brands an opportunity to sell to you when you don’t quite realize you’re being sold to.

A lot of this is Don Draper territory: Sell the sizzle, not the steak. Sell the nostalgia of the Kodak Carousel, not the operational description of the “Photo Wheel.”

The bottom line is that little stories like this — on a menu, on a can, in a lobby — are worth noticing and unpacking beyond what they actually say. They’re ways of using storytelling to bring us closer to the product — to spend more, to feel good when we think about it, and ultimately to come back again.

And now, Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: