One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 2, 2026

NO DOUBT THAT we live in a culture that grows more visual by the day. If you identify as a word person, that might seem a bit alarming. But there are huge opportunities to write to imagery — and in doing so, add context and clarity to important visuals.

I’m a huge fan of writing to imagery — either as part of a written piece or as an entire one that stands alone. I think it does several things, sometimes concurrently and sometimes one by one:

It’s an excuse to write about something that may not have an obvious storyline but is worth noticing.

It’s a way to showcase a great or unique photo.

It’s a way to let the photo drive a mini-story and make it more compelling as a package.

It’s an opportunity to talk about the photographer’s craft and motivations.

Years ago, The New York Times Magazine had a compelling feature that was less about news photos and more about individual photographer’s visions — and, importantly, their subjects. It was called “What They Were Thinking,” and it took a single photograph and heard from the subjects by way of unpacking the moment. It was basically a humanistic interlude that used a photo as the engine.

Here’s one example I found that’s still online:

My colleagues at The Associated Press occasionally use a standing fixture called “Glimpses” that zooms in (truly, no pun intended) on a particular image as a way to dig into a short-form theme. Some of them have been about the photographers themselves, while others hone in on a type of photograph, like this one:

The larger point, I think, is this: The best storytelling deploys the right tools for the job. Text usually benefits from photos or video along with it. The reverse is also true — particularly in an age of AI where people are questioning the veracity and motivation of imagery more than perhaps any time in human history. In short: We kind of need these mashups as part of our storytelling glossary.

And now, the J. Geils band.

To Ponder

Grab a photo from somewhere in your house — any photo. What could you write about it that would add context, information or value? This is a great exercise that I undertake now and then to keep my writing sharp.

What are some ways of melding imagery and words that elevates both?

How can photographs be used to enrich writing? Plunder your visuals for material in your story even if you’re not focusing on them.