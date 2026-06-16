Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 16, 2026

PITTSBURGH, WHERE I LIVE, is home to the Andy Warhol Museum, testament to Andrew Warhola’s birth in this area and the pop-saturated life he went on to lead.

Naturally, it advertises locally to draw in fresh patrons. What I came across this morning not far from downtown Pittsburgh, though, really got me thinking. It was a few lines of text, black on white, thusly:

Billboard without imagery. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Once I got past my immediate and erroneous conclusion that this was some kind of Chick-Fil-A ad, I read the bottom corner:

“Words don’t do it justice. See it at the Warhol.”

We’ve always been told that a picture is worth a thousand words. Most of my friends and colleagues who are photographers subscribe to this notion, predictably. But the assertion got me to thinking: Are there, in fact, some things that simply cannot ever translate to writing, no matter how adept the writer?

This answer is obvious to visual artists and designers. It’s obvious to me, too, if I’m being honest. But as a writer above all — someone whose “native format is text,” as we tend to say these days — I’ve always clung to the sort of romantic belief that words can do almost anything.

I knew vaguely the piece that the ad was referring to, and when got home I looked it up. Here’s what the actual art — classic Warhol in its style — looks like:

Work of Andy Warhol. Fair use asserted for commentary.

The ad campaign is genius, actually, because even when it comes to visual artists, Warhol’s work can be hard to describe in words without flattening it almost beyond recognition. So the museum is onto something.

But I wanted to pause to notice its roadside assertion if only to raise a few questions: Are there truly things that we “can’t put into words,” as the saying goes? Are there specific items that you feel are untranslatable from imagery? And conversely, are there things that ONLY words can do that images cannot?

I recognize there might be some really easy answers here. But as we continue to explore the relationship between words and images in an image-saturated and image-hungry culture, the discussion itself is, I think, a worthwhile one to have now and then.

Also of note: The all-text, black-and-white billboard must have been a lot cheaper to manufacture, too.

And now (best Christopher Walken voice), Foo Fighters.

To Ponder

The ponderable questions can be found above, toward the end of the piece.

Except this one: Have you ever, as a storyteller, decided to abandon one format for another simply because the story could be told better that way? Would you tell us about it?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: