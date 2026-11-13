One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 13, 2026

A SIGNIFICANT CHUNK of life, it turns out, is getting out of your own way. Perhaps this is obvious, but it’s something that is increasingly with me as I move further into life. Some of my very worst moments as an adult involve getting in my own way and then having to figure my way out.

I think the principle holds true with creativity, too. Some of the things that came naturally to us as children kind of depart us as we learn more about the world and how to get by in it in the most effective ways.

“Most effective,” though, is a moveable feast — particularly when it comes to staying creative amid all the static of life.

That’s why I think this quote from Rod Judkins in The Art of Creative Thinking (2015) is so important for your collection — particularly the final sentence.

The future belongs to those who can reconnect with play. It is the child in you that is creative, not the adult. The child is free and does not know what they can’t or shouldn’t do. They haven’t found what works, whereas adults repeat whatever worked last time. Whatever you are doing, do it as if for the first time.

Humans, Americans in particular, are drawn to novelty — and, in fact, chase it across entire landscapes hoping to experience something new. It’s what the entire industries of marketing and retail are based on — the notion that a fresh possession, a fresh experience, a fresh something is going to fill a gap in our lives, to scratch an itch.

Sometimes, though, newness can be consciously engineered from what’s already strewn around our psychological house. I’ve written about how changing your perspective — whether it be physically or through the “ladder of abstraction” — can completely change your outlook. Well, changing your perspective is one way of finding the new within the well-established. And changing it to a time when a previous version of you saw the world differently and perhaps even a bit more colorfully — a time that you already have inside of you and perhaps can access — can be a great go-to.

Approaches like design thinking double down on this — they are built specifically to find out what is new about an idea and how it could impact others with its newness. If you can use your creative powers to get to some version of a childlike state — in which preconceptions and worries about what others might think can be thrown out the window for a bit — you may find creative ideas surfacing that weren’t there before.

And now, Foreigner.

To Ponder

How do you move yourself into a creative space? Do you have psychological techniques you use for this? Please share.

Sometimes I read children’s books to get myself into the mindset. Seuss, particularly, is useful. Does anyone out there ever read children’s books to stimulate creativity? Give it a try.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: