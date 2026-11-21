One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 21, 2026

THE CONCEPT OF the “fourth wall” in performance has been around since the 1700s. Consciously and conspicuously breaking that wall, however, is a bit of a newer concept.

You know what I”m talking about, right? If not, I just mean that when a performer on stage or in TV or film acknowledges the audience’s existence.

Some examples: The Stage Manager character in Our Town, talking to the audience as the play unfolds. Or Daffy Duck turning to the “camera” in a vintage Warner Bros. cartoon after being mistreated by Bugs Bunny and saying, “What a revoltin’ development.” Or, more recently, movies and shows like This Is Spinal Tap, Parks and Recreation and Modern Family (and many more), which take advantage of the “mockumentary format” by having folks like Mick Shrimpton debriefing to the camera. Then there’s Deadpool, who breaks sundry narrative walls well into double digits.

Here’s one of the earliest American references to “breaking the fourth wall” that I found in newspaper databases, from (appropriately enough) the Los Angeles Daily News’ showbiz page on Aug. 17, 1938:

So here’s a storytelling question, then: Which tends to be a more immersive storytelling style — not breaking the fourth wall or intentionally breaking it? The answer, as ever, is that it depends.

Today I want to examine a miniature case study in this notion in my own life — one that’s very different from normal “fourth-wall” discussions but pulls at the same parts of the brain.

I thought of it while deciding whether or not to buy something. Specifically, this:

Quick background: I love Star Trek and have since I was barely 2 years old. I love the logos and the iconography. We gave one of our sons a middle name of Kirk (don’t judge). And — whether it’s because of Trek or the Pittsburgh Pirates, my baseball team since birth — my favorite colors have always been black and gold.

Last week, in my feed, appeared this very cool hoodie done up with rugged zippers and a perfect rendition of the original delta shield for command — i.e., Captain Kirk. Put aside whether I should buy it or not, or whether the company is reliable — I truly don’t know. What I do know are two things:

I really want to get it. I’m definitely not going to buy it.

Why aren’t I? One simple reason, a fourth-wall reason that dawned on my during my decision-making: The hoodie says Star Trek on it. Twice. And that ruins it for me.

There are two key reasons to wear something like this: Either you’re a fan of something and want to show that fandom off, or you’re a fan of something and want to try to feel like you’re part of that world because you think it’s cool.

I’m definitely part of the latter. I have always loved the possibilities of that future — not to mention the look, the Starfleet fashion and the gadgets. If I were ever inclined to wear Trek gear, I don’t think I want to be showing off my affinity for Star Trek the TV show or movie; I want to be able to picture in my head that I’m moving through that imagined universe.

Picture, for example, buying a game-ready Pirates jersey — Jake Mangum, let’s say — and they hand it over the counter to you. It has his number and name on the back, just like he wears. It has a giant P for Pirates on one side of the chest. Perfect.

And on the other side, embroidered into it carefully and colorfully, is something that shouts, in all caps, PIRATES TEAM STORE. Here you are trying to pay homage to your favorite baseball player with a game-style jersey and someone keeps reminding you that you bought it in a store and that it’s not real.

It was the same story with that hoodie for me. It put me right in the middle of my interest with something cool and then yanked me right back out again. Some people might get MORE out of that Star Trek lettering. Not me.

So THIS version of the sweatshirt (thanks, Google Gemini, for the tweak) would have been a far harder item for me to pass up.

Two instances of the words Star Trek were removed from this image by Google Gemini. I’d be far more likely to buy this one.

I couldn’t afford the hoodie anyway, so the point is probably moot. But sometimes in storytelling you want narration and attention to the audience, whatever form it may take. And sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you just kind of want to feel as if the dream is real.

And now, Nena.

To Ponder

Have you ever consicously written something that talks directly to the audience? What kinds of stories do you choose that for?

Do you find that stories online that talk directly to the audience are more common in the age of digital journalism?

When you’re watching a movie or TV, do you notice when someone talks to the camera or is it just so common now that it’s part of the scenery?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my main Substack, Unsorted but Significant: