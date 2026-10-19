One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 19, 2026

ONE SPRING PARISIAN MORNING at 8 a.m., sometime in 1838 (or, just possibly, 1837) Louis Daguerre — known for the word he gave his invention, the Daguerrotype — snapped the shutter of his camera.

In fairness, that’s obtuse wording. His “camera” was one of the very first, and “snapped” doesn’t quite describe the four to five minutes it took to expose his image.

What resulted was the scene below — Boulevard du Temple, the first recorded photograph that included that thing that photographs are full of these days: people.

Louis Daguerre, Paris, 1838. Or maybe 1837.

See those two figures in the lower left quarter of the image? They are, it is believed, a man getting his shoes polished by a bootblack. (Another school of thought says that the shoeshine guy may be a water pump.) Whatever the case, at least one and likely two humans are recorded in this interplay of light and shadow shot from above by Daguerre.

The reason the rest of the street appears deserted? Because in the time it took to get the exposure, they were moving fast enough to disappear into the landscape. Only the shiner and shinee (or the water pump and the person with a foot up on it) stayed still long enough to be captured.

Here’s a detail of that small area of such significance:

Detail from the same photograph.

At this point, I could launch into a sweeping pontification about the dawn of a particular kind of storytelling and its significance. But I don’t think I’m gonna. I do that enough around here. My main goal today is to ask you simply to stop, to gaze into the image and to consider a few things quietly:

Two people whose presence ushered in a whole new world probably never knew it happened, either while it was taking place or afterward. They are, in a way, the ultimate nonplayer characters in the vast narrative of photography. They are iconic, pioneering — and entirely forgotten. Well, almost: Four days ago, they got a plaque. The whole thing has an alternate-universe flavor to it — and not just because Daguerre’s camera recorded it as a mirror image. Despite architecture that seems familiar and a street scene like many others, this feels like looking through a portal to another reality — one that, in human time, is as distant from our 2020s Instagram feeds as it is from the reign of King Louis XIV. We can do 300 different things today with our smartphone cameras — taking them to the heights of subtlety and hyperreality — and yet there’s an app to make photos look like this again.

No great revelations here. Just a feeling of vertigo that washes over me when I look at images like this. What about you? What dreams does this photograph make you dream?

And now, Sly and the Family Stone.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: