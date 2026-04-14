One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 14, 2026

FOR NEARLY FOUR DECADES as as a community newspaper editor, I’d often coach reporters to write and report from the viewpoint of their audience. What do readers need to know? How can your story best inform them? What will make them act in positive ways for their community?

I had the opportunity recently to give a TEDx Talk at Columbia College Chicago, my alma mater. My story was about how one career abruptly ended and a new one as a public school district’s early learning administrator began.

I had to submit my script for review. Like I did for my reporters, I took my inspiration from the advice I had given them. Yes, it was my story and it was an emotional subject for me, but what did my audience need to know? I would be speaking to a room full of mostly Columbia students. They were either looking for jobs or just about to start their careers. And exactly 40 years ago, I was in their position, graduating on Friday night and starting my first reporting job on Monday morning.

Photo courtesy of Dennis Anderson.

I was one of 15 speakers selected among 150 applicants to share my story on stage at Columbia College’s 2025 TEDx Conference. My story definitely represented the conference’s theme, “Unwoven.” Being laid off from your job is traumatic. My story had drama, vulnerability, humor, and a lesson to share.

With advice from Kari Sommers, Columbia College’s associate dean of student life and my script editor, these were questions I would ask students as they prepared for their professional future:

When your career ends – and they all do – what do you do?

What experience and resources do you have to rely on for what comes next?

Do you transform who you are and what’s most important to you as an individual?

Given my experience, writing the script was the easy part. I’ve spoken to large audiences before, been interviewed on TV and radio, and spoken to college classes regularly. But the TEDx assignment was different. I would be telling my personal story in front of strangers and before five cameras trained on me. It was daunting and I was full of anxiety and blubbering tears when I practiced my speech before family and friends.

I HAD A DRESS REHEARSAL the day before the live taping. It was my chance to get used to using a Teleprompter. My wife, Julie, was there for support and encouragement. She knew well what points in the script I had trouble getting through without choking up. As I expected, I stumbled through those trouble spots. Julie and Kari told me it was OK; it showed I’m human.

The next afternoon was the live taping. Columbia journalism professor Jackie Spinner, who was speaking after me, had me interview with a student newspaper reporter before I spoke. The reporter was doing a video for the paper’s website. It gave me an opportunity to tell my story in a relaxed setting overlooking Lake Michigan. I was getting comfortable.

Then I was escorted to the green room, and minutes later I was on stage, and the Teleprompter started to roll. I made it through the talk and felt confident about my performance.

I saved some quiet tears for when I took my seat in the audience next to Julie.

Dennis Anderson served on the Associated Press Media Editors board from 2008-2019. He worked at the Daily Herald in suburban Chicago, the Binghamton (New York) Press & Sun-Bulletin and the Norwich (Connecticut) Bulletin. He was the top editor at the Lawrence (Kansas) Journal-World, Peoria (Illinois) Journal Star and Shaw Media (Illinois). He is now the family & community engagement coordinator for U-46 in Elgin, Illinois, the state’s second-largest school district.

And now, Harry Nilsson.

To Ponder

Have you ever had to tell a story about yourself in public? What’s your process in preparing?

How do you think telling a story verbally compares with writing it? What are the benefits (and possible detriments) of each?

What’s the most memorable story you’ve ever heard live?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: