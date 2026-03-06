One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 5, 2026

THEY WERE FADING into decrepitude already by the day that I took the photo. My mother had dropped her mirror on the carpeted floor of my parents’ assisted-living apartment, and I picked it up. As I held it, I saw them in the reflection as if I was looking through a portal to another world. My mother looked slumped, distracted, worn out. My father sat up straight, always curious, with the metal handles of his walker visible in front of him.

I reached into my pocket, grabbed my phone and snapped a picture.

Reflecting. Photo ©2013 by Ted Anthony.

Today, many years after their demise, it feels even more alien — as if I am seeing a reflection of a reflection of a lost universe. It is a feeling of vertigo and eternity that the same picture, had I turned around and taken it directly of them sitting on their couch, could never have conveyed.

Photographers know this instinctually; one professional photojournalist once told me something to the effect of this: “Making images of mirrors is mostly cliché, but we do it anyway.”

I thought of the image of my parents this morning when I came upon this incredible, and decidedly not cliché, sequence of photos called “Traffic mirrors in Japan.” It tells — shows — the stories of Japan’s streets as seen through a mirror — through a glass, darkly, as the Bible puts it.

After living in Asia across many years, I feel safe saying that the region has many more traffic mirrors than the United States. When I lived in Thailand, we often used them to take modified selfies with the urban landscape surrounding them. But to look at Takashi Yasui’s images of Japan’s traffic mirrors is to enter that dreamlike state that I felt when I took that photo of my parents so many years ago.

Yasui writes:

I think what is reflected in those mirrors is very ‘Japanese.’ In Japan’s narrow streets, pedestrians, bicycles, and cars naturally mix. You can see fragments of daily life reflected there. The same life exists both inside and outside the mirror.

Consider this one, which feels almost enchanted, as if what’s contained in the circle is an alternate reality from what surrounds it.

A mirror or a portal? Photo by Takashi Yasui.

Or this one, which I can’t seem to look away from. It’s an entire community in a rectangle, going about its life, with no idea that its reflection has captured the imagination of an artist.

That feeling of being an invisible observer — and not in any kind of menacing way, but suffused with affection — permeates all his images. The one below I stared at for more than a minute before my brain snapped out of its reverie.

An entire world in a small rectangle. Photo by Takashi Yasui.

I don’t want to steal Yasui’s thunder, so go see more of his work at the link above and here. If you can, give yourself a few quiet minutes to get lost in the storytelling and the feel of somehow being a double observer of the life that he captures passing by.

And while you’re doing so, consider this: If you want to tell a story in an unusual way, maybe just look in the mirror. And I don’t mean at yourself.

And now, Aerosmith.

To Ponder

What might you use a mirror for in your storytelling? Don’t just think visually. How might it be summoned in words?

Mirrors are typically used for our own reflections. What kind of storytelling could a reflection offer up that’s different from the original?

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