Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 7, 2026

HUMANITY OFTEN FALLS into two groups: those who see the movie and haven’t read the book, and those who have read the book and haven’t seen the movie. Rarer, though most interesting, are those souls who like to do both.

This is often top of mind for me in part because my sister, a college professor, spent years teaching college students about adaptation, which helped me hone my thinking about such things. That’s why I was intrigued by the announcement from Netflix last week of a hub where they make a direct play to readers: See the movie based on the book you’ve read.

Netflix has this to say:

Whether your reading list skews cult classic, beloved saga or beach read, there are endless adaptations on Netflix ready to take you from page to screen. Today, we’re turning your homepage into your favorite bookstore[.]

The “Watch Your Favorite Books” hub has noteworthy implications on a number of levels when it comes to storytelling. Let’s pause for a moment to examine three of them.

Genre. Several descriptions of this hub that I saw online refer to it as a “genre” — i.e., movies based on books. As a storyteller (and, long ago, a film minor), my sense of the meaning of genre is different. To me, this is more of a question of platform and categorization rather than genre. “Genre” has always, to me, meant something about the story itself and how it is built, not where it came from. But maybe I’m being too narrow? What do you think? I’d love to hear in the comments. (I suspect I will hear from my very smart professor sister on this one.)

Connecting stories on different platforms. The value of connecting stories on different platforms can only be good not only for enjoyment but for storytelling literacy. One of the cornerstones of this Substack is the idea that the more we understand where our stories come from and how they’re told, the better off we’ll be as a civilization. If you approach it with such a notion in mind, this kind of hub can effectively be the media-consumption equivalent of an old-style high-school comparison-contrast paper — and help in understanding stories writ large. For example: The Great Gatsby is a very different beast as a 1925 F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, a 1974 Robert Redford movie and a 2013 Baz Luhrmann film. Understanding these three texts and how they fit into their American moments is a moment of media literacy for sure. (Sorry for the buzzkill that comes with mentioning comparison-contrast papers.)

Robert Redford in “The Great Gatsby” (1974). Fair use asserted.

Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Great Gatsby” (2013). Fair use asserted.

Curation. It can often be frustrating to browse what you want to watch on streaming services if you don’t already know pretty much what you’re looking for. Sure, there are “action” and “horror” categories, but even some of the more obscure ones have limited usefulness (I once, years ago, saw a category for “Animal Animation” on one service that included both the kids’ cartoon “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and Ralph Bakshi’s X-rated “Fritz the Cat”). For example, I have LOTS of trouble finding 1930s movies in general unless I already know I want something that exists in another, more prefab category like “suspense.” And “classic movies” can now mean the 1980s and 1990s — which, like the fare on “oldies” stations, probably says more about my fear of getting old than anything else.

But this new Netflix curation is genius in a few senses. First, it piggybacks onto readers’ proclivities and draws them into the movie storytelling in a pretty seamless manner. I can totally see a use case for many (including me) in which I want to browse the books based on movies to see which ones I’ve read and dive in. I think it increases “stickiness” for readers who may not be film buffs — and certainly ratchets up that stickiness for those who already are.

I think smart curation is one of the ways we can amplify stories, and I believe curation can be (although often is not) a deeply creative act.

Netflix aside, the interplay between works that appear on the page and works that exist on the screen has been a fascinating one from the very beginning. A hub like this makes that relationship ever more ripe for exploration.

Just maybe avoid using the movies as your Cliffs Notes if you actually DO have to write a paper on a book you’re supposed to have read.

And now, Elvis Costello & The Attractions.

To Ponder

What’s your favorite movie adaptation of a book you’ve read? What makes you like it — fidelity to the original work or creative reinterpretation?

What examples can you think of that show the reverse — a movie that became a book (or several)? Growing up, I was partial to the 1970s paperbacks that turned episodes of the original “Star Trek” into short stories; they let me see a different dimension of the show in ways I might not have expected.

Have you ever seen a movie first and then read the book? How is that experience different than doing it vice versa?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: