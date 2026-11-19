One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 18, 2026

THE MUCH-HERALDED ARRIVAL of GTA 6 this week has gotten me thinking about my whole personal history of games — from the ones I was dominant at as a kid in the early 1980s (Donkey Kong, Asteroids, Missile Command) to playing Super Mario Bros. with my son on his Game Boy in the aughts to today’s sophisticated, narrative-based games that I keep promising myself I will jump into.

But even the very best videogames inevitably lack one key thing: They aren’t real — or, at least, they aren’t physical. There is nothing like feeling the metal ball hit the bumpers, and the bells and whistles and sound effects vibrating the table.

That, of course, means pinball.

Fireball, a machine at Silverball in Asbury Park, N.J. This and all photos ©2018, Ted Anthony.

I always loved the frantic, saturated art of pinball machines and the stories it tells. But rarely these days do you see more than a couple pinball machines together, usually in the corner of a bar or interspersed with video games.

In 2018, though, I found a pinball Valhalla in Asbury Park, New Jersey, called Silverball, which is filled with pinball machines and early video games. At this arcade, you pay one price and then range from machine to machine, playing what you wish. (Recommendation: Go if you possibly can.)

The little boy in me, who was so excited when Wes Horne up the street got an actual pinball machine in his basement in 1977, loved it. But the adult who watches pieces of culture and tries to understand storytelling was triggered, too, in the most positive of ways. Because the art of the pinball machine is a bottomless source of delight and fascination.

At once edgy and somehow weirdly wholesome as well, it summons elements of several other adjacent items in American culture — things that not surprisingly also ruled the landscape in the mid-20th-century heyday of pinball.

Things like art on matchbook covers. Like neon motel signs. Like the splashy, color-drenched art of the postwar comic books that carried us into the Marvel and DC eras. Like the covers of sci-fi pulp magazines. And in its art style, like the sensibility of MAD Magazine and its horror-magazine brethren, the notorious EC Comics that caused the Kefauver Committee to go after the comics industry in the 1950s.

Pinball machine art is designed for two purposes: to attract a would-be quarter-spender to the table and to give that player window dressing as they play. The upright part of the machine is used for the brightest, splashiest art because it’s backlit. The table itself, though, contains all kind of fun detail, too, including sometimes very weirdly drawn humans who were just going about their business when they apparently got caught up in pinball hijinks. (And, it must be noted, lots of visual misogyny and rampant orientalism as well.)

At any rate, instead of trying to dissect the stories of individual machines and individual pieces of art, I’m going to clam up and let you bask in some of this art from the machines of Silverball.

What do you see that strikes you? How does this kind of art reflect its era? What stories are being told to attract people to what, underneath the art, is effectively the same kind of machinery in slightly different configurations?

And now, The Who.

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