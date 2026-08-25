Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 24, 2026

IN THE AREA of western Pennsylvania where I live, if you ask someone for directions, tradition dictates that you’ll probably hear something like, “Head down Route 8 for a mile and turn left just before where the Winkys used to be.”

The barely hidden joke is this: Most Pittsburghers have been in the area for sooooo long that they know various iterations of a place, so why not pick the most familiar?

Behind the joke is a bigger issue, though. Commercial buildings are disposable; they morph all the time, often without a peep before or after. Here, for example, is an Outback Steakhouse that I used to take my kids to; the company withdrew a couple years ago, and now I say, “Yeah, head north on McKnight past where the Outback used to be.”

Bloomin’ Onion no more: Former Outback Steakhouse, McCandless, PA .Photo ©2024, Ted Anthony.

Buildings, particularly commercial buildings (and particularly restaurants, perhaps), become fixtures of our landscape and reference points in our local reality. When they go away, or change incarnation, it makes an impact on daily life.

That’s why I was interested to see this piece by my former employer, The Patriot-News of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (now PennLive). It focused on the spaces that were left unused when Rite Aid — a longtime central Pennsylvania staple — shut down.

Rite Aid’s closure left empty buildings across central Pa. Here’s what’s filling them.

Very straightforward utility journalism — what’s happening in your area, and look it up here. And there’s a useful map, too. But behind it is a useful thought that reaches into other storytelling realms:

What happens when familiar things go away as part of daily life? What impact does it have?

In the piece (here’s the link, though it’s paywalled for some), writer Daniel Urie touches on some of this:

Its headquarters was based in East Pennsboro Township for decades. Its stores were in most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Many of the stores were in those communities for decades, employing hundreds of workers and serving thousands of customers over the years.

What I like about this, beyond the fact that this story wrestled sense of place into useful local news, is the recognition that we still want to know what’s going on around us. It matters. Knowing what a building has become feels like a sliver of reclaiming (albeit minor) control of one’s environment. And knowing the landscape is, after all, part of being an informed citizen.

The Pizza Hut of my childhood, freshly closed. What will it be next? Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

When I point out to my sons that someplace “used to be a Denny’s where we’d end up at 2 a.m.” or “used to be a convenience store where I’d get Slim Jims with Grandpa” or “used to be a newsstand where we could get baseball cards in March before anyplace else,” I am not merely being an annoying, back-in-my-day kind of dad. I am also conveying to them the sense of a place through time — and, by extension, transmitting the reality that even places you don’t realize that you care about have a history that’s a tiny fragment of your community.

So to me, any kind of story that helps map out our surroundings — whether in nostalgia, lament or just plain workaday usefulness — can be meaningful. Where we are, after all, is a key component of who we are.

And now, Pink Floyd.

To Ponder:

Do you know the history of any buildings in your vicinity? Have you ever seen storytelling opportunities in such history, even if it’s — at first blush — unexceptional?

How might the tales of evolving buildings — stores, restaurants, banks, supermarkets — help people understand the story of a place?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: