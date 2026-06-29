Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 28, 2026

LET’S SAY YOU HAVE four facts for a story about blockbuster movies and you’re trying to put them together in a compelling way.

Let’s further say that the facts you have are these:

Saving Private Ryan cost $70 million to make.

Interstellar cost $165 million to make.

The Martian cost $108 million to make.

All three starred Matt Damon.

I can tell you that looking at those facts, I would not have come up with the following meme that’s been making the rounds for a couple of years now:

This meme is funny. It also features something that sits at the heart of good journalism. We reporters are often great at expertise and depth but less proficient at connecting things across genres or events or points of interest.

This little Damon-related statement does just that. And doing so, it points back to two of our oft-cited “three stupid questions”:

What is this story really about?

How should this story be told?

Poster ©2015, 20th Century Fox. Fair use asserted for commentary.

Consider the thought process that went into making that meme.

The writer considered what the facts meant and how they should be arranged, per above. The writer thought about the impact that adding up the three production costs would have. Finally, the writer linked the notion of “rescuing Matt Damon” to the overall movie costs and wrote it in a dry, deadpan way.

I suspect the actual process probably went something like this. Two people in a conversation. One says, “Man, Matt Damon always needs rescued in these movies.” The other says, “And those movies are hardly cheap, either.”

And we’re off.

I learn from this meme that throwing up the stuff you’ve gathered and seeing how it lands — a 52 Pickup of storytelling — can sometimes produce really cool and delightfully unexpected results. Try it in your process and see how it works.

And now, the Rolling Stones.

To Ponder

How often do you look at the facts you have in front of you and say, “How can I arrange these in a way that says something truly unexpected and illuminating?”

What other unusual examples of curating facts to amplify a thesis can you think of? (Hint: Think Harper’s Index.)

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: