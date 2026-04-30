One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 29, 2026

SOMETIMES STORIES ARE all about execution. Meticulous research, probing framing, extensive sourcing and lots and lots of verbiage. And those are good stories. Sometimes, though, it’s all about the idea, and the execution follows fluidly and quickly. You just have to know how to harness the idea.

I came across a great example of this today in the art of a wonderful illustrator and cartoonist named Olivia de Recat, who does a lot of work for The New Yorker. It’s called “Closeness Lines.” Have a look.

©Olivia de Recat. Fair use asserted for criticism.

What I love about this piece is its status as what I like to call “compressed storytelling.” Many poems are compressed storytelling, as are many song lyrics (particularly in story songs). If there’s such a thing as a “minimum viable product” (there is), then this is sort of a “minimum viable story.”

Effectively, de Recat chose to tell the story of the vast tapestry of human relationships through visual glimpses into what each looks like as a pair of basic lines, each accompanied by an absolute minimum of verbiage. The result is effectively “cartoon as data visualization” — the epic tale of how humans connect with fellow humans (and one dog).

Here, for example, is “first love” — two people moving through time as time carries them:

Here is “friend with benefits” — sharper, pointier and somehow more abrupt:

Here is “sibling” with its lifelong implications of cyclical closeness:

And here, most devastatingly, is “dog”:

That last one is a particularly genius example of compressed storytelling. One word and two lines — plus the context that it’s a relationship — somehow capture the pain of the fact that pets don’t live as long as us and are with us for a time, alongside us, before they’re gone. All of that, and the emotions that it suggests, are conveyed with an economy of expression that belies the depth of the storytelling it contains.

“Write tight,” they always told us. “Keep your stories human-sized.” To me, de Recat’s work in this piece is a shining example of how small can also be really big when it comes to visual storytelling. Sometimes, regardless of format, something the size of a postage stamp can pack more punch than an entire mural.

And now, Aerosmith.

To Ponder

What is the most simple piece of storytelling that you’ve seen that’s also, at the same time, extremely intricate?

Can you think of additional relationships that can be captured with two lines? What might they look like?

How might you adapt this ethos in the storytelling you’re working on?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: