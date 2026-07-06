Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 6, 2026

MALCOLM GLADWELL IS someone who, at his best, clarifies the world and brings it into sharper focus. I’ve learned a lot from his work over the years about, of all things, process and what it means to creativity.

But something he wrote about Steve Jobs when the Apple chief died in 2011 has stuck with me more than anything else he’s said. That’s because it overturns one of the biggest tropes about creativity — that it strikes like lightning and is built from nothing (thanks, Hollywood).

“The visionary starts with a clean slate of paper and re-imagines the world. The tweaker inherits things as they are, and has to push and pull them towards one more nearly perfect solution. That is not a lesser task.” — Gladwell on Jobs, The New Yorker, 11/14/2011

Think about the generations of storytellers who have been impacted — and perhaps impeded — by the notion that they start from scratch and build something out of nothing at all. In reality, that’s rare. I mean, many of us start with a blank page, actual or metaphorical, but we rarely if ever truly start from scratch.

Taking that pressure off is not only a stress relief, it’s actually good for storytelling.

Malcolm Gladwell. Photo ©2025, Bea Phi.

We are all tweakers, particularly in this era of collaboration. Most things — even creativity — are iterative, and sometimes doing something appreciably better or appreciably different advances the proceedings in a way that totally creating from scratch doesn’t.

You can’t, in the end, build only from the ground up. Sometimes you have to build on the work that already exists. There’s no shame in that, even if it’s not the narrative many of us have been fed all our lives. So keep on tweaking.

And now, Foreigner.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: