One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 18, 2026

STRIKING A BALANCE between something topical and something instantaneously familiar can be a difficult subtlety in storytelling.

Add to that the ability to bring famous and well-known tropes from old cartoons into your storytelling and it becomes even more of an achievement to look upon this excellently done New Yorker cartoon from a few weeks ago:

The artist, Ali Fitzgerald, found some of the most common and familiar tropes in comics and cartoons and reverse engineered them as reactions to high prices and recession challenges. What makes him even more pleasing is that they're all very retro, evoking newspaper comics of the 1930s and cartoons of the 1940s and 1950s.

This grounds the very topical commentary about a recession that's happening right here and right now in much more long-lasting clichés that we instinctually recognize from our time consuming comics and cartoons over the years. That makes it hit in a sharp, smart way that helps the miniature storytelling in the cartoon transcend and become a bit more memorable.

I particularly like the “awooga” eyes and the moth coming out of the purse —both tropes that we might not be able to summon on command but that we recognize instantaneously in the culture once they show up.

And now, Paul Simon.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: