One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 1, 2026

IT IS MID-DECEMBER 2014, eight months before my father’s death. I am living in Bangkok — where my parents and sisters lived for years in the 1950s — and have come home to visit him and my mother.

I stop by the assisted-living facility and bring him a recent copy of a Thai newspaper. When I was little, whenever he’d travel, which was often, he’d bring me copies of newspapers in the languages of the places he visited.

As I chat with my mother, my 92-year-old father is silent — which happens often these days as he navigates the final stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. He is leafing through the newspaper, a blank look in his eyes. After a few minutes, I notice that he is speaking in a low voice.

It sounds not quite right. I try to figure out what he is saying; he is grinning and seems excited about something, and I think that he is simply babbling. But eventually I come to realize: This is not babble at all. It is language.

Edward Mason Anthony Jr. Photo ©2014, Ted Anthony.

At this moment, my father cannot remember anything of his childhood. He cannot remember, really, ever being a professor. He cannot remember anyone but his immediate family, for all practical purposes.

But the man who carted his children all around the world and showed them all that there was to see — my father the master linguist, his mind almost gone — is sitting on a couch in suburban Pittsburgh reading the news of the day. And he’s reading it in the Thai he’d learned nearly six decades earlier.

And suddenly, the stories are there.

I don’t know where he’d been storing them. Early in his dementia, he said to me: “It’s like all the stuff is still on my hard drive, but there’s no icon to click.”

At this moment, though, somehow the icon reappeared. It was as if reading Thai illuminated some of the corners of his brain that had gotten dusty.

He told of his old friend Boonlert, who was effectively a part of our family in my parents’ and sisters’ own Bangkok years in the late 1950s. He told parts of a story about his long, slow rail ride through Burma that he wrote about so many years ago. He told of the first time he had tod mun, a fried, seasoned fish cake so typical in Thai cuisine. It was like some kind of door had been opened. Or reopened.

Ann Louise Terbrueggen Anthony and her grandson, Edward Mason Anthony V. Photo ©2018, Ted Anthony.

In the months and years that followed, my father died and my mother followed him into the fog of what used to be called senility. And I learned things. Things about old people and memory and untrapping the stories that had gotten trapped in the gridlock of fading human synapses.

I learned:

that unexpected prompts (like, say, a Thai newspaper) can open the floodgates to new stories;

that people who are losing their cognitive abilities are delighted when they remember stories about their lives and can tell them again;

that the interviewing techniques I honed in journalism were very useful for drawing out memories from memory-impaired parents;

that you might even hear stories you never heard before;

that even if the acuity of memory has faded and everything in the stories might not be remembered exactly right, the stories are still worth hearing;

that music can also re-energize a mind and light up old tales (thanks for this one go to my sister Jan Anthony and her gift to him of an iPod loaded with his favorite music from across the decades;

that being stuck in the moment by memory challenges — the “eternal present,” as I call it — can be a place of joy as well as of challenge;

that even after many years as a journalist, I need to shut up more — to stop talking and listen.

I’d leave you with this: If you have memory-impaired individuals in your life, try some of what I’ve laid out above. See what happens. I can tell you that there will be frustration — on their part and likely on yours. But in the end, it’s totally worth it.

And now, Glass Tiger.

To Ponder

How do you make sure that the older people in your life have space to tell their stories, particularly if they are cognitively impaired?

What questions can you think of that might create the conditions for stories to resurface?

What stories did you always want to hear again? How could you ask about them in a way that would jog a fading memory?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: