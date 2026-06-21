Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 21, 2026

BEING A SUCKER for advertising is something I battle daily. Sometimes, though, advertising tells a truth that makes me sit up straight.

An ad popped up on my phone tonight for an app called Spiro, which chronicles your life in an unusual and intriguing way, and uses AI to give you interpretations of what it has logged and seen.

But that’s not important right now, as they say in the “Airplane” movies.

What struck me was the tagline — what it synthesized in my brain and how it might be useful to you.

“The small moments become life later.”

Obvious. No shit, Sherlock. And yet … at the same time, quiet and simple genius. This single succinct sentence, I realized as I read it, sits at the very foundation of my sensibility about storytelling.

I always preach that stories are everywhere if you’re looking for them. That fragments can be fodder for many things, and that if we only notice the world around us, stories will open up to us. Those things are definitely true.

But casting the small moments as what actually become life — well, that puts it together in an impactful way that never quite occurred to me. We are living our stories in the moment, and the more we can recognize the moment now, the more we can exist IN the moment.

This might sound counterintuitive — and at cross purposes with the notion of looking back, which is a fundamental underpinning of telling stories. But it’s not. I am trying to be ever more cautious as I age about living a — what? — “meta-life,” in which I’m always saying that everything is fodder for stories. Yet the fact is, recognizing the moments while they’re here, and seeing them as the ongoing building blocks of life, is kind of a superpower. It allows you to manage the “ladder of abstraction” in your own life, seeing moments as little pieces to be enjoyed on their own right now and at the same time seeing them as ingredients in the larger tapestry of life. I really like thinking about things that way.

So thank you to Spiro for hammering this home. I’ll be checking out its approach to “moments” and seeing what they have to offer.

And now, once again, the Beatles.

To Ponder

What techniques do you use as a storyteller to make sure you remember moments that might be part of larger stories?

How do you look back on daily life? Do you have a method for looking at it through a storytelling lens?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: