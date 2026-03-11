One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 11, 2026

SOMETIMES, WE SEE things that aren’t there.

Not hallucinations (though you may want to look inward if you actually see things that aren’t there at all). What I mean is seeing the possibilities in things that might not be immediately evident. I always liked, gendered language aside, how Robert F. Kennedy — the elder — put it, paraphrasing George Bernard Shaw: "Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not?"

Several years back, I was in Thailand and, while gathering ingredients for spicy papaya salad, I took a look at the tiny and shiny phrik kyi nu (literally, “mouse-shit chili,” for their appearance) peppers that provide the dish’s famous kick. They were fresh and plump and bursting with life. They reminded me of — and were the fresh variety of — the dried chilies I often used for Chinese cooking. I got some of those out.

The grandchildren visit assisted living. Photo ©2015, Ted Anthony.

At the time, I was sheperding my father through his final months of Alzheimer’s Disease and spending a lot of time in my parents’ assisted-living facility. Those experiences, happening concurrently, led me to photograph the two sets of chilies side by side and come up with the caption: “The grandchildren visit assisted living.”

Point being, somehow, in that moment, I managed to look at what was and see what could be. This is a fundamental approach in storytelling, I think — to see the possibilities in things. Consider the popular book from some years back, “Play With Your Food” — and, among many other things, what it does with scallions.

Photo from “Play With Your Food,” ©1999 by Joost Elffers.

You think about stories a lot (or you wouldn’t be here), so I’m sure that you’ve had this happen. You look at something — a water tap, a metal fixture, the side of a building — and you see a potential face in it. There’s even a word that pathologizes it a bit — pareidolia, which includes the ability to see faces where none exist.

Me? I believe this mental muscle can be cultivated and can sit right at the core of storytelling philosophy. Here, I’ve gathered some examples that I’ve found online of this syndrome — with a heavy emphasis on those in which someone has created art out of unlikely objects by seeing the possibilities in them.

THE ANIMAL INTERPRETER

@arts_terra Arts Terra on Instagram: "Connie Kang reshapes animals into cha…

In this example, artist Connie Kang looked at photos of animals and saw the possibilities — of what they might look like as people. Those paintings were then juxtaposed with the original to wonderful results as shown on the Instagram account arts_terra. This personified owl was my favorite:

THE STREET ENHANCER

@artist Artist on Instagram: "Amsterdam-based artist Frank de Ruwe is r…

Here, Amsterdam artist Franke de Ruwe finds street features that remind him of things — and then works to bring those ideas out right on site. My favorite example of this is of a famous photo (one I’ve actually never liked) — the one of Marilyn Monroe over the subway grate — that is wonderfully evoked by a patchy piece of masonry on the side of a building.

I also love this note, which the Instagram account artist posted about him: “With a deep respect for his city, Frank uses non-destructive materials like magnets and double-sided tape so his art leaves no permanent trace.”

THE ART SEER

We’ve all seen them — scenes that look straight out of a painting by one of the masters. This notion of “accidental baroque” is an ideal example of looking at something and seeing something else — in this case, classical art.

@internalonly INTERNAL on Instagram: "Accidental Baroque is when a photo look…

Check these out from the Instagram account internalonly. I wish they had the names of the photographers, though.

Here are two of my favorites. Bear in mind, these are photographs — but someone looked at them and their brain said: “1600s paintings.”

THE EVERYDAY OBJECT ROMANTICIZER

Then there’s Christoph Nieman, who takes random objects and builds people and entire worlds around them with the objects as the centerpieces. There is a whimsy to this, but also a “notice things” aesthetic worthy of Rob Walker. (Posted by the Instagram account viral_art.)

@viral_art Viral Art 🎨 on Instagram: "Christoph Niemann, the mind behind …

I particularly love this one. It turns a simple pickaxe into an action hero coming at the “camera” — all because the possibility was seen by a creative mind:

THE MATCHSTICK MAN

@mobigraphers__ MOBIGRAPHERS™ • Mobile Photography on Instagram: "Creative Phot…

Here, shutterbug_raaj creates an entire world in matchsticks. From the simplest, most elemental shape, he conceives an entire universe. I found this one in particular, posted on the site mobigraphers__, so elegant and creative:

THE CLOTHESLINE CURATOR

I’ve saved my favorite for last. I’ve loved this stuff for a long time. Artist Helga Stentzel, born in Russia and based in London, works with everyday objects, wringing them for their every sliver of meaning. She calls it “household surrealism.”

She also does work with foods indoors, but these laundry pieces based on farm animals — and the landscape in which she places them — speak of a storytelling mind that can see just about anything in anything.

Photo ©Helga Stentzel. Fair use.

You will find this kind of thing everywhere online, and it is of a piece — to the Bobby Kennedy quote I mentioned at the outside. The key words: What COULD be.

I’ll close with a couple images from my late father, Edward Mason Anthony Jr. (1922-2015). He took household objects and saw the possibilities in them — from a wishbone to a cigar band to an old coffee filter to a dried-out ginkgo leaf. These hang in my house today, among others. Perhaps it explains my interest.

Art ©Edward Mason Anthony Jr. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

I’m not going to tell you that thinking about all this will help you as a storyteller with a story you’re working on right now. But what I can tell you is that looking at things and seeing the possibilities of other things is a spark plug of creativity that might lead somewhere. That’s a good muscle to have around.

And now, because I can’t post a Christmas song in March, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

To Ponder

Open a drawer. Look at the things inside. What are some visual storytelling possibilities you can think of?

Do the same thing walking around the nearest city. Look at fixtures, manholes, curbs, sides of buildings. Do you see anything in them?

What stories could be told once you see these things in the world?