One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 6, 2026

I WAS WANDERING through the discount section of Barnes & Noble this afternoon, and it struck me how many mass-market books these days are presented as much as physical objects as they are for their contents.

That’s true with any book, of course. Despite the old chestnut that “you can’t judge a book by its cover,” we’re invited to do just that with every volume that populates a bookstore. But walking these aisles, I realized how many books are trying mightily to summon, with their physicality, not just the subject but the place in the world where they’re trying to belong.

For these books, the physicality is a kind of shorthand. They’re mini stories in themselves.

Here’s what I mean.

Let’s start with these books, which are designed in color and typeface and leather feel to approximate timeless American documents — which happen to be the subject of the books. But the design itself makes history buffs want this particular edition not because of the widely commoditized inside but because of the unique exterior.

Barnes & Noble, State College, PA. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Contrast that, for example, with this edition of The Federalist Papers on Amazon to get a sense of how the physicality of the book is part of the story being sold here:

Now consider these books about the different branches of service of the U.S. military. Pick one up and they feel padded and formal, as if they could be spotted on a lieutenant colonel’s desk in the Pentagon.

Clean, restrained, evoking the leatherette padding that might accompany folders distributed for classified briefings of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Again, the physical book is telling a story as much as its contents promise to.

Barnes & Noble, State College, PA. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

The books below don’t even try to talk about the contents, which seem almost beside the point — because they’re “Collectible Classics,” trying to appeal as much to object lust as they do to actual reading.

Barnes & Noble, State College, PA. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Finally, let’s have a look one aisle over at notebooks and journals, where the shelves are full of blank books that appear to be freshly imported from the 19th or even the 18th century. They remind me of the 1980s mail-order Time-Life books about the Old West that looked and were crafted like they came from, well, the Old West.

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

It’s not that surprising. Particularly in an era when so many books are virtual and delivered via Kindle or other e-readers, the physicality of such volumes can be a particularly appealing feature for readers or collectors. What interests me is how the storytelling that’s infused into the objects has very little to do with what’s going on inside. It’s like really wanting to date someone because you like their coat.

The far reach of this books-as-objects ethos is a website called “The Original Books by the Foot.” In this realm, the books aren’t really about content at all — they’re about how they appear on a shelf.

Says the company’s website:

“Whether you have an interior design need for 100 feet of blue books or 50 feet of antique books over 100 years old, or a personal need for a box of kids books for your classroom, Books by the Foot is here to help with our vast inventory of millions of books with over 100 different styles.”

This is the far reaches of the aforementioned object lust — multiple books as objects to make whatever backdrop you’re decorating appear just the way you wish. My favorite: the all-green bookshelf. No actual specific subjects required.

This whole notion raises larger questions about what a book is actually FOR (though of course it doesn’t have to be about only one thing). But in the meantime, the book as object seems a fascinating example of what might be called a metastory — the story of the book itself, not what’s written inside.

(Note for constant readers: Thanks to picking up my son from college, this is the first day since Jan. 1 that I almost made it to midnight without writing something for Storylines. It’s 11:53 p.m. where I am. Barely in under the wire!)

And now, the Beatles.

To Ponder

How important is a book cover — i.e., packaging — to what’s inside?

Would you be more likely to buy a book if it was a collector’s item?

What other objects exist that can have one purpose inside and something additional and even different different purpose outside? (Hint: I think the packaged-food world has some examples.)

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: