One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 21, 2026

SOMEWHERE DEEP IN ENGLAND, in a town called Hawkshead, sits an old school desk. On it is carved a name — that of one of history’s most famous writers: William Wordsworth.

This particular desk defacer would have been remembered anyway — carving or no carving. The rest of us? Not so much. But for many generations of daydreaming students, the school desk has been a way to leave a mark behind (granted, albeit, one that involves some light vandalism). But what has been left on school desks by many across the decades — words and drawings, physically carved and in pen — has been something of a message in a bottle to the future, to counterparts in the next period, the next class, the next era.

From Artifaxing

I am not advocating the defacing of desks here. I am simply saying that when someone does do so, it can become a story in miniature that, as the photo above notes, is in some ways the “purest form of art.” And it’s one that moves both laterally among students in the same school at the same moment, and — if not replaced — forward in time as well.

Artifaxing, a popular site on Instagram, got me thinking about this with their recent post on school desk graffiti, which includes both the photo above the the one below. In the post, it says: “Studies on informal writing in schools have found that these markings often act as a way to process boredom, stress, or identity, turning something temporary into a quiet record of presence.”

@artifaxing artifax on Instagram: "Graffiti on desks is one of the most ove…

I love that thought. I have, in my living room in Pittsburgh, an old Chinese school desk I got at a flea market outside Beijing. On it is a deep carving of the character 赵 (zhao), a common surname in China going way back to the Song Dynasty. Most days as I read and consume caffeine first thing in the morning, I pause for a moment to ponder who this young Zhao of so long ago might have been, and where she or he ended up. Those are the glories of marks left behind — they are etched by a specific person at a specific time, but they make us think about the larger world across space and time if we’re open to such things.

Who was “Zhao”? Photo ©2003, Ted Anthony.

Some of these markings, long ago, were etched with pocket knives, which — for sadly modern reasons that we all have come to know — are no longer carried by schoolchildren. Some are in pen, in marker, in pencil. All are microscopic expressions of individuality by young people just discovering what kinds of individuals they were.

From Artifaxing.

If you still doubt that a school desk can tell a story or become art, look no further than Ben Turnbull, an intriguing British artist whose commentary on American gun culture winds through the notion of such a desk — most of which sit in classrooms that are now the sites of school-shooting trainings and, sadly, shootings themselves.

‘Natural Born Killers Part I’ , 2014. Photograph from Stolen Space Gallery, used under fair use principles of commentary.

Or check out this article from Radley College, a boys’ school outside Oxford, England, that did a project preserving its own history through contemplating the objects it had around, not least of which are its old school desks. The college sets up the description of the desks thusly: “So to the names which have been rescued from oblivion, which were each valuable to the individual boy by proclaiming that he was there.” It then enumerates an entire tranche of schoolboys, particularly from the 1890s, who went off to face the approach of World War I and to — or not to. Theo Stretch. Clifford Steward. AElfric Riley. Basil Lawrence. Richard Sankey.

Photo from Radley College archives. Fair use.

Those names mean nothing to us here and now. But they were, as the school notes, the etchings of young people who, long ago, proclaimed they were there. With carvings they probably quickly forgot, each laid the groundwork for a story and moved on. I find that … quietly moving.

And now, the Monkees.

To Ponder

Where have you found unexpected stories and links to the past?

How could something like this be used as the foundation of a story — fiction or nonfiction?

What other places can you think of where people have left their mark, only to move on?