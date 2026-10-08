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Dennis Anderson's avatar
Dennis Anderson
Oct 8

What a wonderful and creative book.

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2 replies by Ted Anthony and others
Charlotte Li's avatar
Charlotte Li
Oct 9

This is such a fascinating, insightful and thought-provoking piece. A few days back I was talking with my friend Rossi about his photography. He went out to the sunflower fields in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, to shoot the harvest. Honestly, a lot of his developed prints feel really anthropomorphic, with this stark, almost corpse-like feel to them. I made up a story off the cuff for him right then, reacting to what I was seeing in the photos.

He quickly picked up on the big difference between how he and I build narratives. It lines up with some of what you’ve written here: I tend to anchor my writing in concrete images and small details, unfolding things like a camera moving through a scene. Writing usually starts for me by running that shot sequence in my head, and my job has definitely shaped that habit.

Rossi’s a photographer, though, and one thing I really admire about his writing is that, by his own account, it doesn’t come from mental pictures, visual motifs or that kind of camera framing at all.

So I’m curious — when you write descriptive, detailed passages, how do you build your own linguistic system and narrative logic inside your head?

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