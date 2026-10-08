Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 7, 2026

ONE OF THE WRITING techniques I still struggle with regularly, particularly in my fiction, is pulling back the lens in ways so that the obvious details seem revelatory — beause we’re looking at them in a different way. It’s sort of a subcategory of the question, “How would you describe Earth to an alien?” Except this question is slightly different: “How do you describe Earth to Earthlings in a way that makes them say, ‘Wow. So this is the planet where I’m living.’”

I bring this up because I want to share with you today one of my favorite pieces of writing from someone who’s always been a favorite writer anyway — Stephen King. In 11/22/63, he meditates on what might have happened if a time traveler tried to prevent the JFK assassination. And toward the end, when damage has been done that might not be reversible, King writes:

“For a moment everything was clear, and when that happens you see that the world is barely there at all. Don’t we all secretly know this? It’s a perfectly balanced mechanism of shouts and echoes pretending to be wheels and cogs, a dream clock chiming beneath a mystery glass we call life. Behind it? Below it and around it? Chaos, storms. Men with hammers, men with knives, men with guns. Women who twist what they cannot dominate and belittle what they cannot understand. A universe of horror and loss surrounding a single lighted stage where mortals dance in defiance of the dark.”

I find this paragraph intriguing enough that I’ve used it in two stories about culture in years past — and now again today. Why does it echo? Because it’s epic, but also because it cuts through the bullshit of human performances and takes us straight to the chase — a very pessimistic chase, as it turns out. But then: the ending. “…where mortals dance in defiance of the dark.” In the end, in King’s stories, humans always win — even if we lose some of them along the way in very visceral ways.

I wanted to include it today because we can learn a lot from this paragraph — about writing with sweep (all of humanity, the universe, etc.) without losing the things that ground us to an specific idea put together by words (knives, guns, belittling, dancing in the dark, chaos, storms, etc.) Writing that can make you feel a world rather than just see it is rare but powerful.

And now, Bruce Springsteen.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: