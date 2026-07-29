Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 29, 2026

F. SCOTT FITZGERALD’S short stories about struggling screenwriter Pat Hobby — whom he wrote about toward the end of his life, and with whom he had a great deal in common — are some of my favorites of his work. I am bringing you a quote from one of them tonight because I found it in my journal and thought you’d love it didn’t have time to finish the essay that was intended for today’s edition.

Here’s what Fitzgerald, writing at the beginning of the 1940s, had to say about a certain type of figure that haunted American communities in the late 1800s:

Director Dick Dale was a type that, 50 years ago, could be found in any American town. Generally he was the local photographer, usually he was the originator of small mechanical contrivances and a leader in bizarre local movements, almost always he contributed verse to the local press. All the most energetic embodiments of this “Sensation Type” had migrated to Hollywood between 1910 and 1930, and there they had achieved a psychological fulfillment inconceivable in any other time or place. At last, and on a large scale, they were able to have their way.

My strikethrough above notwithstanding, I do adore this quote because it describes something that I deeply recognize in America — and that, to some extent, I recognize in my late father and his own father, whom I never knew.

My grandfather, like me an Edward Mason Anthony, working in his job as a railroad clerk in Detroit in about 1947. When young, he “contributed verse to the local press.” Photographer unknown.

Both men harbored storytelling ambitions that might have played out differently had they been alive and active in the age of social media and Substack. How many American stories, I wonder, did we miss out on because only a select few had access to the global amplification devices we now take for granted and carry around in our pockets and purses? How many Americans were sort-of storytellers who lacked the outlet that we all have today?

I read Fitzgerald’s quote, and I can see people like this vividly in my mind — people I never met, people gone long before I arrived. The kind of men and women that Rod Serling captured in so many episodes of The Twilight Zone. Consider the attributes: Photos. “Small mechanical contrivances.” “Bizarre local movements.” “Contributed verse to the local press.” And a select few “energetic” specimens who were enticed to the biggest American storytelling factory of all.

But I can’t help thinking of those who never left their towns, whose creative urges were either frustrated or came out in tiny bursts, noticed by few, viewed perhaps as eccentrics. And I come back to that question: What creative capital went to waste? Which of their stories did we never hear?

And now, the inimitable William Shatner.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: