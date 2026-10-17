One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 16, 2026

THE ENTIRE PLOT of the Alfred Hitchcock movie Rear Window hinges on what Jimmy Stewart’s character, immobile after an accident, sees in the building opposite his as he looks out of his apartment window.

The movie dropped in 1954, at a time when the urban apartment building as a middle-class muse was emerging vigorously. Just a year later, The Seven-Year Itch would offer a different take on apartment life, and a few years after that came The Apartment. Meanwhile on the nation’s newly emerging television screens, Lucy and Ricky were spending much of the decade navigating apartment life as a young couple. Apartment stories were everywhere.

A few years earlier, though in 1948, The Saturday Evening Post — then a cornerstone of the thriving weekly magazine world — put out this cover by John Philip Falter, called “Apartment Dwellers on New Year’s Eve.” It shows the bustling story of a city apartment building (well, technically three of them) on the final night of the year. There’s a lot to look at.

Implied voyeurism aside, this is a really cool way to tell a story — or start to. It’s a great device because it allows several narratives to unfold in front of us at once. And they do so in ways that are thematically united and, despite a lot of disparate scenes, hang together in a way that coheres and creates what we sometimes — in both storytelling and advertising — call a “curiosity gap.”

(It also is highly reminiscent of the animated opening credits of Only Murders in the Building, a show that examines the motivations of characters (in both senses of the word) in a New York apartment building.)

Frame from the opening credits of Only Murders in the Building .

Credit to the Instagram site explainingpaintings for drawing this cool piece of art to my attention. Here’s what they have to say about it:

Instead of centering one dramatic story, Falter captured an entire building at once, moving from infancy to old age and from crowded celebration to private loneliness. Everyone enters the same new year, but each person arrives there inside a completely different life.

In one frame, there is togetherness and there is loneliness. There is age and youth. there is romance and disaffection. There is, in its totality, a collage of humanity.

When I lived in apartment buildings alone in the early part of my 20s, I was always intrigued by the doors in the hallways. Behind each one, I remember thinking, sat an entirely different world. But the doors all looked identical, and each felt like a portal to someone else’s universe, which I suppose is precisely what an apartment door is when you think about it.

But Falter’s painting and others like it flip the script. Their vantage points make you the outsider, not to mention a vaguely transgressive voyeur. And in doing so they convey an alone-in-the-city flavor that was pioneered in many ways by the work of Edward Hopper in the couple decades previous to this magazine cover.

Office in a Small City , by Edward Hopper, 1953.

Lost in a crowd in the city is one thing; lost while watching other lives unfold before you in very human and often unpredictable ways is a cornerstone of good storytelling. Perhaps that’s part of why Rear Window is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

And now, Melissa Etheridge.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: