One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 5, 2026

THERE ARE FEW songs more gently haunting than Hotel California by the Eagles. It tells of a man who tumbles into a strange universe after pulling off of a “dark desert highway” and loses his way physically and metaphorically. It was an iconic song of the 1970s that reflected the musical sensibilities of that era.

But songs can be flexible — and can transcend their geography, their era, their genre. This is what cover versions are all about.

I’ve always been fascinated by variations on a theme, be it physical objects or ideas or, in this case, songs. That’s why I found this video so alluring.

In its presentation of the song as played on guitar in 11 different musical traditions, it shows us that a piece of music can change drastically and yet still be recognizable — or, as I like to put it, still retain its soul.

How does this apply to storytelling, though? It’s kind of a musical Rashomon — an instance where the same event (in this case a song) changes when viewed (arranged) from different perspectives. This is a useful storytelling tool.

I remember years ago, a department I was working for did a photo essay depicting street-food vendors around the world. It was fascinating because though the premise was the same — a person selling things to eat on the street — each image could only have come from the culture it came from. The people, the equipment, the backdrop, the food itself — all were utterly unique.

Street food, Gangneung, South Korea. Photo ©2018, Ted Anthony.

But here’s the funny thing that happened when I looked at that photo package. I started seeing each frame more clearly and learning more from it because it wasn’t standing alone. The comparison — the variations among the different images when viewed as an entirety — helped me see the stories being told in each image individually.

I don’t quite know to this day why that was. But somehow, seeing the breadth of photos united by a single theme helped me better appreciate each one on its own. That’s something that can be harnessed and, if used wisely, can tell a story not just because of the contents of the photos but because of their arrangement together in a way that says to us: Yes, the pieces can help us see the whole, but the whole can help us see the pieces as well.

And now, Dolly Parton.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: