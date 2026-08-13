Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 13, 2026

“CHILLER THEATER” USED TO air late Saturday nights in Pittsburgh when I was a kid — old horror and sci-fi movies hosted by a local celebrity named “Chilly Billy” Cardille. I’d watch it on this little black-and-white TV in my room long after my parents went to bed. One of my favorites that Billy would trot out was the 1957 bubblegum flick The Incredible Shrinking Man. It tells the story of Scott Carey, a man who … well, the title kind of gives it away.

But, like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Marvel’s Ant-Man generations later, the genius of Shrinking Man is less in the plot than in the shift of perspective. As the protagonist smallifies, everything else (obviously) grows, and that turns out to be the most intriguing element of the film: You’re in exactly the same place in the world, but everything has changed. Feel familiar?

This niggling feeling is the reason, so many years later, that in May I spent $97.99 in Amazon points on the Littpopo MicroCam-X1, a “microscope camera” with a ring light around the lens that lets you get up close and personal with just about anything you can fathom. It’s designed for kids.

I made this purchase not to create good photos, though I suspect as I play with it I’ll build some cool ideas. Instead, I did it for a motivation I often have when it comes to storytelling and life: to shift perspectives and see what happens.

Littpopo: A camera, not a very small law-enforcement officer.

Storylines explored another aspect of this perspective-shift notion while in Beijing in January with this piece, which looks at how the view of a noodle shop changes (along with the story it’s telling) when your field of vision narrows …

… but this camera does something different entirely. Its lens converts the most anodyne of items into strange, tiny, phantasmagorical universes that are hiding in plain sight — the real-world equivalent of the many residents of Whoville all living on a dust speck atop a clover flower in Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who.

I found no sentient creatures under my lens that I didn’t expect. What I did find, however, was what I was hoping I would — different microslivers of everyday life that surround us every moment but are literally under our radar. My Littpopo tour of the house turned up, among other things:

The shell of a sunflower seed I brought back from Beijing and roasted:

The hair of my Thai tuxedo cat:

The stiches of a Major League Baseball:

The contours of a leaf from the yard:

The landscape of a brick on the north side of my 61-year-old house, including what appears to be a filament from a spider web:

A red Sichuan peppercorn:

The edge and the “4” on a Peace Dollar from 1924, the year of my mother’s birth:

Close-up photos ©2026, Ted Anthony.

If you haven’t guessed by now why I’m inflicting these close-up photos of household items on you, let me state it explicitly: As storytellers, particularly these days, we are called to look at the world from multiple perspectives. The same thing, viewed differently, can be entirely different. To parse that notion, and to feel it viscerally, seems an important muscle to build in the fractious world of today.

I’m not going to tell you that seeing the grooves on a sunflower seed shell or the microscopic rocky landscape of a single brick is going to solve humanity’s problems. What I do believe fervently, however, is that storytellers can strengthen their ability to see the exact same thing in different ways. That’s a big benefit.

And maybe one day, it might help one of us finally find Whoville along the way.

And now, the Carpenters.

To Ponder

What techniques can you think of to look at the same thing in different ways?

What stories could be told by looking at things really close up?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: