Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 19, 2026

LATELY, THE NOTION of “sonder” has been on my mind. This is a word that is having a moment in recent months. It means, essentially, the realization that the people around you have lives just as complicated and nuanced as yours. In effect, it is the diametric opposite of the term NPC, or non-player character.

On one level, of course, this is obvious. But when storytellers try to find “real people” to talk to or find “a person on the street,” sometimes they end up templating the whole affair. “Let’s find someone who’s upset about gas prices going up.” “We want to hear from someone who’s evacuating because of the weather.” This is all well and necessary, but over time it can foster a kind of reductive view of really talking to people or trying to understand their stories.

That’s why this image by Italian photographer Luca Gennatiempo jumped out at me a couple of days ago.

Salerno, Italy. Photo ©2026, Luca Gennatiempo. Fair use asserted for commentary.

On a purely aesthetic level, of course, it’s lovely. He has lined up the circles so that stories are unfolding in the sand as viewed through them. The message feels clear: These are separate, distinct lives happening simultaneously in one frame in very different ways. Despite the distance and lack of facial detail, it is clear each of these sets of figures are individuals with their own existences.

Which leads us to the deeper, more philosophical read on the photo. Its composition, anchored by the circle boundaries, fairly shouts to us that each of these stories in miniature deserves attention — and that, by extension, the people we see as we pass them in are lives are more human than we might give them credit for and not just extras in OUR movie but main characters in their own.

John Koenig coined the word “sonder” in 2012 as part of his wonderful book Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, which was designed to find words that were missing from the English language. Here’s how he put it — a small piece of writing as beautiful as it is melancholy:

sonder n. the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own — populated with their own ambitions, friends, routines, worries and inherited craziness — an epic story that continues invisibly around you like an anthill sprawling deep underground, with elaborate passageways to thousands of other lives that you’ll never know existed, in which you might appear only once, as an extra sipping coffee in the background, as a blur of traffic passing on the highway, as a lighted window at dusk.

Graduates, Wilmington, NC. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

So next time you’re in a crowd or watching one, wherever it might be in your daily life, stop and contemplate: What challenges do the people around you face that you might have no idea about? What kind of treatment do they deserve? What stories do they contain?

Try this and you’ll come face to face with sonder. I wager it’ll make you a better storyteller — and perhaps a more empathetic human, too.

And now, Belinda Carlisle.

To Ponder

Remember a time when you’ve seen “real people” used as a snap-on lego to a story. How might you do it differently?

How do we condition our minds to see the nuance — and the possible stories — in the people around us?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: