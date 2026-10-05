Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 4, 2026

THE LATEST CHAPTER in the saga of stories that try a little bit too hard.

So you want to sell taco chips. But there are LOTS of taco chips on the market, including your own (since the 1970s, eaten by me across the decades). So you need to make your taco chips stand out from other taco chips in the chipscape.

So you add — what else? — experience. That’s always the big seller.

Now — now, well, it’s a whole different story. And story, of course, is what it’s all about. Now it’s not about chips. It’s about tacos. LOADED tacos! Late at night! After drinking! Part of a fun evening out! There’s neon on the package! Good times!

You’re not buying chips anymore. You’re buying a story. It may be a delicious story — particularly if you’ve had a few drinks.

No problem with that. Perfectly legit. Just the kind of thing we should think about as consumers — and as storytellers.

And now, Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: