Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).
Oct. 4, 2026
THE LATEST CHAPTER in the saga of stories that try a little bit too hard.
So you want to sell taco chips. But there are LOTS of taco chips on the market, including your own (since the 1970s, eaten by me across the decades). So you need to make your taco chips stand out from other taco chips in the chipscape.
So you add — what else? — experience. That’s always the big seller.
Now — now, well, it’s a whole different story. And story, of course, is what it’s all about. Now it’s not about chips. It’s about tacos. LOADED tacos! Late at night! After drinking! Part of a fun evening out! There’s neon on the package! Good times!
You’re not buying chips anymore. You’re buying a story. It may be a delicious story — particularly if you’ve had a few drinks.
No problem with that. Perfectly legit. Just the kind of thing we should think about as consumers — and as storytellers.
And now, Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada.
If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant:
Solid advice!
I once was a teen who loved the Clash, X, and the Dead Kennedys. There was a ChiPs episode where they investigate some crime going on in LA “punk scene.” My friends and I of course tuned in.
When it’s all resolved and the baddies brought to justice, Erik Estrada gets all the punks grooving more wholesome music: Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration,” which I believe he performed.
We laughed so hard we couldn’t breathe. Thank you, CHiPs, for a memorable evening.