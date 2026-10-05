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Lisa Maguire's avatar
Lisa Maguire
Oct 6

Solid advice!

I once was a teen who loved the Clash, X, and the Dead Kennedys. There was a ChiPs episode where they investigate some crime going on in LA “punk scene.” My friends and I of course tuned in.

When it’s all resolved and the baddies brought to justice, Erik Estrada gets all the punks grooving more wholesome music: Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration,” which I believe he performed.

We laughed so hard we couldn’t breathe. Thank you, CHiPs, for a memorable evening.

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