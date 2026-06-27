Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 26, 2026

SO YOU’RE CONSIDERING taking the next step in your career as a musician. What would your first move be? How would you stand out from the crowd with your personal story of music?

For Fabricio Di Paolo, a Brazilian pianist and wildly popular YouTube star who goes by the name Lord Vinheteiro, it meant procuring a raft of rubber chickens — and using them as instruments to play familiar hits from an entirely new perspective.

I’m writing about this today mostly because I’m in a weird mood, but also because there are some storytelling decisions here that I think are good lessons to consider. No bones about it.

To grease the skids, watch this example first — him playing the 1980s classic “Take on Me” by A-ha … on the rubber poultry.

This is, of course, theater of the absurd. And not just the chickens. Remember learning the word “bathos” in high-school English? It means basically taking the formal and dramatic and bringing it down to the trivial and the ridiculous.

That’s what he does. I mean, the guy is wearing white tie and tails and usually standing in front of maroon curtains that look like they were expropriated from the palace of Louis XIV. Needless to say, they provide a stark contrast to the clothesline of rubber chickens that sits in the foreground. The utter deadpan nature — almost combativeness, really — of his demeanor and facial expression only add to the bizarreness of the proceedings.

“Instruments: Piano, accordion, rubber chicken and slide whistle.”

The talent, though, is real. While no one may have asked for music played on rubber chickens, the result is both amusing and oddly satisfying. It won’t substitute for white noise if you’re trying to sleep, but listening to timeless pop standards on what effectively is a poultry xylophone does have a strangely calming effect when you watch a few chicken-generated songs back to back.

“Tuning a rubber chicken requires precision,” he says with an exceedingly serious face in a how-to video, which among other things shows us how varying amounts of flaxseed poured inside the chicken can change the timbre slightly.

(Spoiler alert No. 1: He’s an engaging and entertaining musician who does far more than bird-related covers. Don’t put baby chick in a corner.)

(Spoiler alert No. 2: His chicken-generated “California Dreamin’” deploys a clothesline of multicolored rubber pigs as well.)

BUT THIS IS a storytelling Substack. What do these melodious fowl have to teach us in that respect?

Standing out in a crowd. Gimmicky or not, you don’t forget a man playing music on chickens. It certainly punches through the static. Are you thinking of how to differentiate your story from others? This is a drastic prism through which to view that effort.

Choosing your storytelling tools. Going back to the ever-useful three stupid questions, No. 2 is “How should this story be told?” The answer in this case: with chickens. Point is, he asked the question.

Finding an unexpected touchpoint with the audience. Granted, I suspect that not many people are out there typing in search terms like “rubber chickens music.” But in this AI-focused, post-search era, an audience that may not have known it wants what he’s delivering is out there, somewhere, waiting. After all, 7 million YouTube followers can’t be wrong.

That bathos thing. It’s a storytelling technique that’s underused and — when done right — very effective. Learn it. Learn how to use it.

Of course, no mashup of music and chickens would be complete without a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid.” I think you know how it ends.

I really think this gentleman (I almost said “this guy” but he is in formalwear, after all) should consider playing a circuit of Buffalo wing joints. That would be a thing to see.

And now, the Emeralds.

To Ponder

We talk a lot here about finding storytelling everywhere — being a story omnivore. What elements of storytelling are embedded here? Which ones are missing?

What oddity have you thought of but never followed through on that might be an example of fun absurdist storytelling?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant:

p.s. Happy 250th birthday, America.

I’ve updated this to fix the spelling of Fabricio Di Paolo‘s name.