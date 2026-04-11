One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 11, 2026

I PAUSE MOMENTARILY today from the usual storytelling musings to put before you my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant. I think some subscribers of Storylines might find it of interest.

Unsorted but Significant was named for a handwritten label on a box I found in my father’s office closet after dementia felled him. It looks at the world through the everyday and often-unnoticed items, places, connections and feelings that quietly shape our lives — particularly around the meanings of objects and the notion of home.

Photo ©2013, Ted Anthony.

Since I often find thematic connections between Storylines and Unsorted but Significant, I thought some of you might, too. Both are free subscriptions (though you can donate a paid subscription if you wish it), and Unsorted but Significant has a less-frequent cadence than this daily thing.

To quote myself in my “About” essay:

I try to excavate the significance of things and ideas that are pretty much unsorted — and that might seem at first to be downright insignificant. Not enough journalism in the world does this, it seems to me. Everyday life produces the building blocks of our reality, yet so much is happening at such a breakneck pace that we need to understand what makes us tick. The loudest things aren’t always the most important. So I invite you to stick with me as I explore the significance of the everyday, dig into history and marketing and technology and storytelling, and try to understand the endlessly intriguing collage of 21st-century life.

So here are a few pieces from Unsorted but Significant that might appeal.

Thanks for listening to this PSA on this Saturday afternoon. Hope to see you over there as well.

And now, John Mellencamp.