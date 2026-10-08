Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 8, 2026

IN THORNTON WILDER’S 1938 play Our Town, the ending is subtle, haunting and tragic: The main character, Emily Webb, has just died in childbirth. Sitting in the graveyard alongside neighbors who had expired earlier, starting to fade from the world and earthly concerns, Emily reflects on life — how its most ordinary days are the real prize of the journey.

Two years later, in 1940, the movie version was made. It unfolded in a very similar way — until the end. Emily dies, just as in the play, and ruminates in the cemetery with the fellow departed, just as in the play. Then … she wakes up and is handed her newborn. It was all a dream. This would, more than four decades on, become widely known as the Bobby Ewing Shower Gambit.

The reasoning behind this switch — which I found out (literally this week) was given the thumbs-up by the playwright — is what we’re here to talk about. The Hollywood Ending, we sometimes call it. It’s a fantasyland where everything turns out nice and tidy — and, it’s worth noting, where things “turn out” at all. Conclusions in our world are usually more subtle.

Much of it traces back to one thing: the Motion Picture Production Code, known commonly as the Hays Code after William Hays, head of the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America at the time.

Will Hays, he of the code. Photo from Library of Congress.

There are books and books and books on High Hollywood and the Code, which governed American filmmaking from within the industry from the 1930s to the 1960s. It’s a fascinating rabbit hole down which I disappear for a while every couple years or so.

For those unfamiliar, here’s a taste. The Code was instituted in the 1930s as the industry’s own attempt to regulate itself in the shadow of possible government censorship. Many believed it “tamed” the movies, requiring them to operate with certain strictures as pertained to morals and the law.

The main pillars of the Code were these. To be greenlighted, a movie:

could not “lower the moral standards of those who see it,” and the “sympathy of the audience shall never be thrown to the side of crime, wrongdoing, evil or sin.” That meant no moral ambiguity or moral fog, and certainly no sporadically sympathetic antiheroes like Tony Soprano or Walter White (or, for that matter, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid). It also gave rise to the old chestnut of married couples shown sleeping in separate twin beds.

must present “correct standards of life.” So subjective as to include almost anything the censors decided it could include.

should create no sympathy or ridicule for “law, natural or human.” Which of course raises theological implications that are quite subjective — including when it comes to satire and poking fun at authority.

Think of it. A version of these rules prevailed in American film from the mid-1930s to the mid-1960s. That means that three, possibly four generations of Americans were told, over and over, with each reel they viewed, that …

(I pause here so that you’ll take special notice of the coming words)

… the natural state of stories is simple and straightforward, the good guys always win and the real world is like the movies.

This is something that every storyteller who is seeking truth should contemplate. The fact that American life was fictionalized over a crucial period of three decades under the social, moral and political strictures of what some folks believed the world should be, rather than what it actually is, should not go unnoticed. Its effects linger today.

They linger in the rise of AI-era misinformation that gives people comfort in simple, sculpted endings rather than encouraging them to develop critical tools to punch through easy narratives. It shows itself in the reaction to the finale of The Sopranos, in which an abrupt cut to black raises more questions than it answers about the end of the show and the fate of its protagonist. The day after it aired in 2007, the internet and airwaves were full of people saying they’d been cheated out of an ending. They didn’t know what to do with the ambiguity.

That’s also what played out in the early days of the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 in 2014. I remember someone in the Australian government saying to me something like: Stories are supposed to have endings.

She, like so many, was craving a very 21st-century feeling: closure. In the history of modern American entertainment, though, closure is a product.

We are still muddying our way through the consequences of the Code, I think; it has shaped American society from advertising to politics to emotional health and continues to do so. As storytellers, though, its effects offer us a lesson or two:

Resist easy narratives . In fiction, they’re dull; in nonfiction, they can be misleading and even dangerous.

Be wary of neat and tidy resolutions. Sometimes something does end cleanly; most times, not so much. Interrogate your notes or your ideas and road-test them to inoculate against oversimplicity.

Think about the story’s overall meaning. Ask yourself — what values is your story reinforcing? Is that a deliberate act on your part?

I think any storyteller should read more about the code and how it was used. It really is one of the fundamental inflection points in American storytelling history, if not American history itself. If you’re interested, a great first resource is Forbidden Hollywood: The Pre-Code Era (1930-1934): When Sin Ruled the Movies.

And now, the Kinks (my all-time favorite band).

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: