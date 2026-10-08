Storylines

Storylines

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Dennis Anderson's avatar
Dennis Anderson
Oct 9

Outstanding piece, Ted. Some of my favorite movies on TCM are pre-code pictures.

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Charlotte Li's avatar
Charlotte Li
Oct 9

Your article also got me thinking about film noir, much of which flourished under the Hays Code. Its endings could be brutal, yet the moral order was often restored at least on the surface. What lingered was the sense that punishment did not necessarily amount to justice, and that an ending could resolve the plot without resolving the questions it raised.

Perhaps the more insidious effect of censorship is not what gets cut, but what creators eventually learn not to imagine. This also makes me think of contemporary Chinese cinema, where self-censorship can shape a story long before it reaches the screen.

The real issue, to me, is not whether a story ends happily or tragically, but whether it is allowed to follow the logic of life rather than a predetermined moral conclusion. Reality owes us neither justice nor closure, and perhaps storytelling becomes most truthful when it has the courage to leave some things unresolved.

And I particularly like the MH370 example you brought up

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