One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 17, 2026

I AM PARTIAL to storytelling. If there’s one thing this space makes absolutely obvious, it’s that. I believe in its power to inform, to entertain, to inspire, to motivate — even, now and then, to save.

But what if in some ways, storytelling was a bad idea — at least, the current-events iteration of it? What if those with news fatigue are onto something?

This interesting reflection from an article by Andrew Levy in The American Scholar in 2021 — in a story about the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — crystallized something I’d been thinking about in an unformed fashion for years.

This musing echoes with me still. Not so much because of the “loud chatter” — that’s what society is, and of course what democracy is — but because of the proposition that we live in “a civilization that simply can’t let meaning come to it.”

In all of my writing, I pursue meaning. That’s the ultimate goal of most expression, I think — to explore what something means, and to keep chasing what it all means. And I don’t think it’s realistic in the society we actually inhabit (rather than the one we wish for) to sit in a comfy chair by the bay window sipping a latte and waiting for meaning to arrive. Meaning is not external; it comes from us, at least partially. So if we all simply awaited it, does it not follow that it might never arrive?

And yet.

I think that if you consider yourself a storyteller in any way, you might find it useful to pull back your mental lens to the wider setting and think about the question of actively searching for meaning, and what its role is. I still believe, and will likely always believe, that it helps more than it hurts. But thinking about the opposite possibility, however off-putting, seems to me a storyteller’s responsibility as well.

And now, Simple Minds.

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