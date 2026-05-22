One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 21, 2026

MANUFACTURER’S WARNING: Personal ruminations ahead.

I started Storylines on Jan. 1 as a kind of community service for fellow storytellers and to build a catalog of stuff I can use in workshops. But I also started it to rev up my writing anew. As an editor, I sometimes worry that ignoring my own writing can cause certain mental muscles — the ones my father would have associated with what he called “stick-to-it-iveness” — to atrophy as months pass. By doing this daily — 141 consecutive days and counting — I wanted to subvert that atrophy as much as I could and break down barriers to writing regularly, an opportunity that my current job does not always afford.

It is working — sometimes in ways I expect, sometimes in ways that I don’t.

So tonight I’m mildly violating the cardinal rule of Substack — avoid writing about Substack on Substack. Here I’ve compiled a set of bullet points to examine what I’ve been learning as I move through this slow-motion marathon of verbiage. My hope is that they’ll not only help me codify the impact but help you if you’re a writer or storyteller trying to eliminate obstacles and achieve more regularity without prunes or Metamucil.

My father, Edward Mason Anthony Jr., working on his writing and on a cup of tea, about 1956.

It doesn’t have to be perfect. I’m a perfectionist with my reporting and writing. But that’s unrealistic. Some of my efforts I’ve been (almost) pleased with, while others are tiny slices that I found interesting but were not my best work. But the overall pact I made with myself — daily writing about storytelling, and exploring anything under that umbrella — has been kept so far. Conclusion : Make it the best you can in the moment and under the conditions you have. Nothing more.

Connections beget connections. The more you think about a topic, the more synapses pop and the more things surface. Because I have ADHD, this sometimes can be crippling. But most times, it’s an opportunity to recognize connecting filaments and see what they might produce when they collide — for the story you’re working on or for some future one. Conclusion: Ready your brain for the unexpected so you recognize it when it appears.

Unrelated things surface. Related to the above: When you’re working on a project or story, things will surface that are fascinating but have nothing to do with the work at hand. Those are valuable, too: I’ve found ideas for other things, ideas for other people and even personal epiphanies in places where I wasn’t expecting it. It’s sort of like finding a $5 bill in a pair of pants when you’re about to do laundry. My mother called it “kismet.” Conclusion: As above, have an open mind so that you’re not discarding things that may be useful elsewhere.

Keep track of ideas no matter what. This has been the biggest thing I’ve learned. In a fragmented attention economy, strands of thought flit through our brains and are gone, never to return. You can combat that. Conclusion : Have a discrete place handy for miscellaneous ideas, no matter how minuscule. You can always delete them later.

Be an omnivore. I’ve often found that when I decide to think about something, I fall into rabbit holes. But sometimes inspiration isn’t merely about depth; it’s about breadth. “This has nothing to do with what I’m doing right now” may well be untrue. Conclusion: Chase things — across the internet, across your desktop and files, across your brain. AI can help with this.

Preserve miscellany. Related to “keep track of ideas.” If it has caught your eye, it probably matters in some way — large or small. Conclusion: Sock it away where you can find it, then revisit that bucket of stuff when you’re looking for something to write.

Be ready to adapt on the fly. My pipeline (I use Notion) is a list of topics I want to tackle — many of them with dates. I’ll create a Substack draft for each and then bookmark the URL until I actually get to it. But, and this is important, I have no attachment to when I write things (with the exception of entries keyed to specific dates). Instead, on days when I don’t have a lot of time, I’ll find something on the fly or move stuff around to push a more in-depth musing down the road until I can give it the time it deserves. Conclusion: Be flexible with your schedule and cadence; that can clear mental obstacles from your path.

Don’t go to bed without getting it done. Often I write this in the early morning, but even more often I find myself writing it late at night. The ever-present inclination to go to bed or just binge-watch the streaming services is formidable. I’m fighting that and getting better at it. Conclusion: Jiu-jitsu your guilt into a powerful tool. Ask yourself regularly — will you feel better not doing it, or having gotten it done?

So many ideas kicking around. Photo from Etsy.

These are things that work for me. I hope they’re somewhat exportable. I certainly haven’t perfected this yet and probably never will. What are your techniques for a) writing as regularly as you wish to and b) making sure you maintain the trajectory you want and that your readers expect?

And now, the Doors.

To Ponder

I’ll skip this today because the whole essay is about pondering. See? I adapted on the fly because I want to go watch Beef.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: