One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 27, 2026

I’M ON THE ROAD in rural Pennsylvania today so I’ll be brief (perhaps mercifully so). I want to share an essay today that talks about the distinction between a picture and a photograph. And I’d ask you to think about it through the prism of not just photographic storytelling but all storytelling.

This comes from photographer Justin Tedford on the website fstoppers, and it really grabbed me. I’m sure it’s second nature for photographers to discuss this, but the notion of being “intentional” — a phrase that is everywhere these days — is front and center in this piece, and I found it really engaging and useful. Here’s an excerpt:

A picture has only one decision to make: take the picture. We’re capturing a scene once and moving on, with zero intent to be found. No thought to exposure, composition, or creative decisions to be made. Again, it’s just another way of working, not wrong. There is a time and place for a picture to be made. A photograph illustrates a series of decisions that need to be made. Choices regarding exposure and composition are deliberate and intentional; we are not merely clicking the shutter to create an exposure.

Here’s a random example from my camera roll from yesterday. Two images of the same scene. The first image I simply grabbed without thinking. The second one was, well, intentional.

These images from my weekend aren’t gonna win any awards, but they demonstrate the point here. Top: a picture. Bottom: a photograph. Photos ©2026, Ted Anthony.

This fits in with the commitment we all should have — particularly in the age of AI — to avoid the pitfalls of going into autopilot in storytelling. Particularly with breaking news, that instinct to lock in and just DO is both really valuable (in getting the news out and getting it accurate) and sometimes debilitating (automaticity often impedes the most compelling ways the story can be told). Photographers know to do this in their bones, and all storytellers can learn from them.

The rest of Tedford’s essay is filled with useful tips on differentiating between the two — photographically, obviously. I’d recommend you read about them but universalize them to your own flavor(s) of storytelling — the photo advice can be exported to apply in a lot of places.

Writes Tedford:

Is making a picture versus a photograph wrong? No, there are just two ways of working, and each has its place in time. We are not going to be making photographs all the time; there is a time and place where it makes no sense to create a photograph, and a picture is the correct way of working.

I see that point totally. But I think that in storytelling, the photograph as metaphor is probably what we should be aiming at most of the time instead of the picture. I think of it almost as the difference between topic and story. Both can be about the same thing, but each produces very different results

In other words, inhabit your story Make it yours. Be intentional. Whatever the format, the metaphor stands: A photograph is probably better than a picture.

And now, Joni Mitchell.

To Ponder

How might this distinction apply in your work?

When you’re taking personal photographs, do you think you gravitate toward pictures or photographs? Why?

Is your favorite image made by a camera a picture or a photograph?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: