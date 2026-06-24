Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 23, 2026

I ENCOUNTERED SOME GRAFFITI in New York City this afternoon. Not shocking, perhaps. But it probably wasn’t what you think. It was inside an airport — inside its security perimeter, directly before several boarding gates.

And the most important thing: It was supposed to be there.

I should probably explain.

You come down the escalator at the end of the A-gate hallway in Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy Airport, and you see this splash of (presumably carefully calibrated) graffiti deployed to summon the feel of New York and Queens, the borough where the airport is located.

“Graffiti,” John F. Kennedy Airport, Queens, NY. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

That’s not all: You also see the red-brick backdrop suggesting that not only is the graffiti worth noticing, but so is the background that it was once transgressively affixed to. Authenticity, or the carefully curated presentation of it.

It’s quite attractive and certainly “feels” like New York in all the tried-and-true ways. But it’s also a noteworthy example of how the transgressive is tamed by recontextualizing it — thus arguably telling a different story entirely.

Graffiti dotted the streets and subway cars of New York in the 1970s and 1980s and was viewed by many as a key symbol of the city’s urban decay, even as some on the edges viewed it as pop art. It was inarguably underground and outsider art at that point. In 1971, New York Mayor John Lindsay declared what he called “the first war on graffiti,” and it became a symbol for the kind of city that a lot of people didn’t want.

But as urban graffiti became more mainstream and came more to be accepted as art (which of course it is), cooler heads prevailed and it was recognized as an epic story that contained important elements of race, culture, economics, rebellion and dueling definitions of public space.

New York City graffiti, likely from the 1970s or early 1980s. (Public Domain/photographer, additional information unknown)

Then the inevitable happened: With gentrification, it got sucked into the cultural grinder and eventually was co-opted and adopted. Now, in certain quarters, it is viewed as an exuberant symbol of a city that spent so many years trying to get rid of it — so much so that it has become an official icon of the town, as evidenced by this airport display.

That is, I recognize, an absurd simplification of a subculture that continues to innovate and break new ground to this day. I’ve attached some links below about New York graffiti by people who know what they’re talking about.

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

For the purposes of storytelling, though, what strikes me as most fascinating is the journey that graffiti took to reach that moment I saw in Terminal 4. It has things to say about how culture evolves — and is even recognized as culture at all — and how things that were once edgy and menacing eventually became comforting fodder for advertising and promotion.

The defanging and domestication of the edgy in American culture has a long history. These days, we see it everywhere; one of the most noticeable places is how transgressive songs from the 1960s — and, now, progressive music from the 1980s and 1990s — are used in ads. I remember being flabbergasted back in 1995 when Janis Joplin’s “(Lord Won’t You Buy Me A) Mercedes-Benz?”, largely considered a screed against consumerism, was actually used to sell the car itself. Thus did a story of rebellion become appropriated by those being rebelled against.

Nowadays, that’s commonplace. Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” (or a parody thereof), which I danced to long ago when I thought myself edgy, is used to advertise insurance. And the haunting Phil Collins track “In the Air Tonight” has been used by Cadbury to advertise a chocolate bar — and featuring a gorilla on drums, no less. Funny, perhaps, but you can’t get much less co-optive (is that a word?) than that.

Point being, as the culture evolves, so do the stories about it. And signifiers change.

I once met a wise urban designer and architect named Steve Izenour who said something that has stuck with me for three decades: “The measure of authenticity is time.” I eminently agree with that. But every rule has an exception. And looking at this airport display today, I am reminded that the reverse can be just as true.

And now, Steppenwolf.

To Ponder

What other examples of “mainstreaming” can you think of in which the thing remains the same but the meaning and context shift?

Here’s a bit of reading and watching on graffiti in New York City.

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