I AM WRITING a short story about frozen peas. Yes. You heard that right.

Why am I writing a short story about frozen peas? Because about a year ago, a friend of mine with a leg injury was using said peas as a cold compress. And my monkey brain invented a scenario in which a family kept aroumd a bag of frozen peas for cold-compress purposes across 40 years and then broke it, leading to some serious familial strife.

That monkey-brain scenario would have been lost to the mists had I not, a few years back, developed a system in which when fragments of ideas — from my life, from the news, from little memes and social media comments of others — flit into my brain, they are not allowed to pass through until they are captured and catalogued.

I thought I’d share briefly about this tonight, because it is very different from an ideas list, of which i have many.

I call it my fiction fragments list, but I also can’t purge the words “brain droppings” from my mind.

How is this different from an ideas list? At least for me, with my ADHD brain, full ideas are much simpler to capture because you often realize them when they present themselves. They are things that you stop and think about for a moment and say, “I want to keep this.”

But how do you do that with tiny slivers — with things that have no inherent narrative but could, or at least could be ingredients in a story that’s about something else. (Again, I’m talking fiction here, but it works just as well for nonfiction.)

If you look at the Notion screenshot above, you’ll see a couple things that people actually told me (“The 23rd Psalm,” “The Boring Family”), a couple of things from my own memories and my family stories (“Dividing the Grape,” “Underground in Old Beijing”) and one that my wandering mind just made up (“Alone in a Restaurant”). The commonality: Each MIGHT be an idea or MIGHT be something mentioned in passing to add texture to a piece of fiction that I have yet to conceive.

When I was an international correspondent, we called a similar exercise “gathering string” — saving things that seem to be related but you’re not sure how yet. I wrote about that a few months back.

String Theory Ted Anthony · Jan 20 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

But this is not about relationships between and among idealets. It’s more about recognizing the choice nuggets that could make a story more real and give it texture. These brain droppings are, in the end, about exactly that — texture. And the more texture you can collect, the richer your stories can be. At least, that’s been the case with me so far.

Peas. Out.

And now, the Dave Clark Five.

To Ponder

Do you differentiate between full ideas and “idealets”? How do you choose to capture the latter?

How can you train to notice them before they’re gone from your mind?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: