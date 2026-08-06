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Cedar Attanasio's avatar
Cedar Attanasio
6h

Great advice as usual.

After reading it, I plan to convert all the existing contact lists and spreadsheets from different beats over the years into something closer to your approach above. And with AI, this is all now possible on a lunch break.

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