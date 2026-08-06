Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 6, 2026

NEWS STORIES NEED VOICES. A diversity of voices. At least, they do if you want your stories to reflect the world in which we actually live.

Trouble is, journalists often rely on the same sources or the same narrow cohort. Now, there’s nothing wrong with having smart go-to voices on the things you write about most (talkin’ to you, Bob Thompson and John Baick), but restricting yourself to a narrow group of people who weigh in on things does a disservice not only to the quality of your work but to the audiences that consume it. And over time, a narrow selection of sources — even with the best of intentions — can allow bias to creep in.

The Rolodex: a midcentury metal monument to contacts.

I am proud of my source list and open it up to colleagues freely (I know not all folks in all beats can do that). I’ve been working on honing it for many years, ever since the mid-90s when I used long-forgotten software called Ecco Pro to build it. I used Microsoft Outlook’s notes for a time, then pivoted to the Mac platform and used its contacts list. Now I am using Airtable and Notion — a combination — to house my sources.

What does a source list need to do for you? I’ll outline what mine does for me, and you can consider whether yours is meeting your needs. Mine is heavily skewed toward general interest, American culture in all its permutations and Asia/China.

Diversity . I want to make sure my stories reflect the world. So I look for unexpected and under-amplified voices — and make sure I have photos of everyone when possible so that when I’m trolling my database for sources on deadline, I can make sure the voices I include are not too — what? — mono-experiential.

Searchable keywords. Perhaps the most important thing. I am generous about keywords and include sometimes up to a dozen of them with an entry. That way I can find something instantly based on theme — a useful feature when I am looking for, say, the world’s foremost expert on bokeh or barbed wire or ranch dressing.

Location/time zone. I keep track of this whenever possible so that I know who I can reach when. This has been particularly useful during my years in Asia.

Interviewed before? If so, when? This is helpful in knowing not only if you’re familiar with the source but also if you’re interviewing them too often.

Background/info about the source. This is not only useful to know but also a backdoor way of including additional keywords that can come up in your search even when you’re not expecting it.

The top of one of my source files from Airtable (contact info redacted).

Other possible considerations in maintaining a source list that I don’t think about but you might, depending on your beat or area of interest:

locked entries for sensitive sources (part of my obsession with sources goes back to the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia, when my White House correspondent colleague, Ron Fournier , showed me his contacts list, kept on what at that point had to be the most valuable PalmPilot in the republic);

a place to drop interview transcripts or sound files if you want to keep those attached to the interviewee;

impressions of the source, if this is something you wish to track;

how well your platform for your source list works on mobile. OK, this one I do think about.

I find myself collecting sources constantly and somewhat obsessively. I’m like a 9-year-old amassing baseball cards during a 1970s summer. I scour publications like the Sunday New York Times looking for people who might be relevant. I screenshot every person I see quoted who has an obscure expertise that intersects with my interests, like this one I found this morning and need to grab the contact info for:

From Pittsburgh’s Public Source.

I stalk the nonfiction aisles of bookstores photographing book covers. I look on the university relations and PR pages of higher-education websites for educators and researchers doing interesting things. I follow my Amazon algorithms down rabbit holes to find authors of things I never thought there’d be books about. I work with independent operators who specialize in finding experts (my favorite, now called RW Jones Agency, I have been working with since I was a 20-year-old college stringer and they pitched me a story about a scholarship for lefties at Juniata College in central Pennsylvania).

I guess what that paragraph above comes down to is this: Sources are everywhere, reliable ones, and whether you want them to add a dimension to your reporting or turn you on to stories on your beat or in your area of interest, a continuing obsession with your figurative Rolodex can only elevate whatever kind of storytelling you pursue.

And now, Willie Nelson and Toby Keith.

To Ponder

How recently have you added a source to your source list? How recently have you reviewed your sources to see which ones are still relevant?

How do you organize your sources? Is it in a way that allows certain experts or voices to be found quickly?

What advice do you have for building and maintaining source lists.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: