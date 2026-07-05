Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 4, 2026

SO MY SISTER SAYS TO ME this morning, “Are you going to write about Stephen Foster today or use one of his songs?”

That’s because, in addition to being the 250th anniversary of the United States (and the 200th anniversary of the death of BOTH Thomas Jefferson and John Adams), today is the 200th birthday of the composer known as the “father of American music.” And he was born about seven miles south of where I’m typing this right now.

Until my sister said that, it hadn’t occurred to me to write about Foster’s short life (he died at 37) as it pertained to storytelling. But it makes eminent sense. As I’m spending this holiday weekend thinking about the American story, it strikes me how much of our view of 19th-century America (and, thanks to musical trajectory, the early 20th century as well) has been filtered through the storytelling embedded in Foster’s songs.

As I ponder, I also realize — one of the things I studied in college was the early history of film — how much of his music was sent to some of the nation’s first movie houses to accompany silent films.

Why was this? Because so many Americans already knew his work intimately from sheet music and, later, the earliest records. So invoking it with early film audiences often resonated with many of the “sentimental” (and often over-the-shoulder-looking) movies that lionized the old ways as the 20th century dawned and modernism gained momentum.

Foster left behind an extensive catalog of Americana leitmotifs that could (and still can) instantly evoke time, place and — perhaps above all else — feeling. And that feeling was, both then and now, part of what feeling American came to mean. They are, in short, embedded in the tale of the nation. As, it must be noted, was his practice of expropriating the sensibility of slave songs and turning tunes into plantation-longing odes and, ultimately, white profits. Here’s what the University of Pittsburgh, home to the Stephen Foster Memorial, has to say about it:

Whatever the context of the times, the music itself endures. Even today, Foster’s compositions are such a fundamental part of the “American songbook” that they are used in music boxes, lullaby playlists, background music and period pieces. They lurk in the background everywhere. Here are just a few that you know, even if you don’t know that you know them:

His songs remain staples of popular culture. Check out this scene from the 1989 movie “Batman,” when Bruce Wayne confronts the Joker and a creepy rendition of “Beautiful Dreamer” plays in the background, adding to the surreal nature of the encounter.

I would bet that most people interrogated on the street (maybe on a street other than in Pittsburgh or, perhaps, Nashville) would not know Foster’s name, or would recognize it only in the most vague of ways. But few popular songwriters, particularly from that era, have become as much a part of the national tapestry as Foster.

The other day, in an entirely non-Foster-adjacent way, I spent part of the morning reading a book in Allegheny Cemetery, where he is buried. It is one of the places tucked away in Pittsburgh where I often spend time when I’m trying to clear my head.

Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh, PA. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

It’s a beautiful hillside expanse, full of ornate sculptures and the names that helped shape Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania. As I was perched on the steps of an early 20th-century tomb, reading my novel in the sunshine, a small mob of deer wandered past. One stopped and looked at me for the longest time.

For some reason, at that moment I thought of Stephen Foster. I don’t know where his grave is, precisely, but it’s hard to wander Allegheny Cemetery without his name surfacing in my head.

Eventually, the deer scampered off and I went back to reading, now humming “Camptown Races,” which I used to sing to my sons when they were small. And in doing so, I integrated his music once again into yet another tiny American story.

And now, Stephen Foster and Ray Charles.

To Ponder

What other songwriters say “America” to you when you hear their music?

What role do you think music has in shaping a nation’s story?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: