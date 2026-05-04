One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 4, 2026

DEEP IN THE May 7, 1921, edition of The Cincinnati Enquirer sits a brief article about a small car accident. Seems an early car — a “stray flivver,” as the newspaper put it — collided with a stray cow.

People from the neighborhood came out to help the animal. It charged one of them, a man named Frank Terbrueggen, who ran from the creature and was hit by “a second flivver.”

The headline: “Beastly Mix-Up!”

I mean, I get it. Funny headlines grabbed eyeballs even then. But herein lies an important lesson of empathetic journalism: Don’t turn someone else’s misfortune into your clever punchline. You never know what they might be going through.

The Cincinnati Enquirer, May 7, 1921.

As it happens, the aforementioned Mr. Terbrueggen was my mother’s grandfather. For years, I knew that in 1923 he had taken his own life. It was the only thing, really, that I knew about him, except that he and my great-grandmother had been divorced in the 1890s in Cincinnati. He started a new life and new family in Columbus and was, largely, never heard from by my family again.

Only in recent years, though, thanks to a newspaper database’s newly digitized editions, did I get a clue as to why he might have put a gun to his head.

Columbus Dispatch, June 21, 1923.

Now, I’m not saying that the flivver accident, and the “broken arm” that “never properly set in place,” directly caused his suicide, though the article certainly implies it. But I’m pretty confident that being made fun of for your injury by a quippy headline in your community newspaper probably wasn’t a lot of fun as he went through the saga. After all, as the first article says, “West Fifth Avenue will long remember the unusual day in the locality’e history.”

Years ago, when I was what used to be called a “cub reporter” at The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pa., I had an editor named Clement J. Sweet, who was in charge of obituaries. He told me something along these lines: Newspaper reporters often encounter people on the worst days of their lives, and that should never be far from your mind (I believe he appended a “young man” to the end of that mild admonishment). I think of that here.

Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Photo ©2014, Ted Anthony.

The moral of my little family fable, then, particularly in the era of the clickbait push alert: In journalism, be accurate and ethical always. But also take time to be kind. What’s an entertaining little squib for you might be one of the most difficult moments of someone’s time here. Never lose sight of that.

And now, Black Eyed Peas and Snoop Dogg.

To Ponder

Have you ever written a headline or a lede and then realized, “That was too glib.” I know I have.

How often do you think about how your writing might affect those you write about?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: