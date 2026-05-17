Storylines

Storylines

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Barbara at Projectkin's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin
5h

Oh, that's just brilliant, Ted. I don't know a thing about baseball beyond four bases and a bat — and yet your story conveyed so much love of the game... and it created a fantastic bridge for anyone to understand the many forms of storytelling.

Thank you. 🥹

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