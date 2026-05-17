One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 16, 2026

THE SCRATCHY OLD PICTURES of 19th-century baseball have always felt like time portals to me — smudgy windows into the early childhood of a game I love, almost but not quite real. They are at once familiar and utterly alien. I sometimes gaze at them in books and lose myself in another world.

One morning a few summers ago, my baseball-loving 20-year-old son and I rose early, drove out to a patch of land near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia Border called Avella and got to open that smudgy window. For a couple hours, we climbed right through.

On a green at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, site of one of western Pennsylvania’s earliest settlements, we settled in under a blistering Saturday morning sun and watched a hearty and friendly round of baseball — sorry, base ball, two words — as it was played in the years after the Civil War.

The view from the bench, 1860s-style. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

In this ballgame, the pitcher pitched underhand and players fielded barehanded, per the traditions of the era. This ballgame featured wooden bats thinner than those we’re familiar with and a ball stitched very differently from today’s.

And during this ballgame, in which many hits got caught in the trees, if you caught the ball on one bounce, the runner was out. So said the “arbiter,” a somewhat historically hazy term for umpire, who on this day was an affable chap sporting muttonchops that would have put President Chester Arthur (1881-85) to shame.

Bunting (the fabric kind). Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

We and about 100 other people sat at picnic tables and on lawn chairs and watched this annual trip through time, which was interrupted only by the occasional player swigging from a Hydroflask or slathering on some sunscreen from a brightly colored plastic bottle. Other than that and the welcome presence of female players (and perhaps the utter lack of profanity), it felt like 1867 might have. As I said to my son, this was the baseball version of a Civil War re-enactment.

A close play at first base. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

The muttonchopped umpire, or “arbiter,” who supervised the proceedings. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

But here’s where the storytelling choice comes in.

To capture images of the game between the Somerset Frosty Sons of Thunder and the Addison Mountain Stars (both from some miles east in Somerset County), I thought at first of bringing my full-on digital SLR camera and zoom lens. I was excited to get some sharp, close-up pictures of the game with my zoom lens and maybe get one blown up. for the wall.

Then it occurred to me: The opposite of a smooth, high-tech look might be a better choice. The “Tintype” app I have on my phone, which filters and frames images to make them resemble wet collodion prints from the 1800s, was, I realized, perfect for this odd moment. Plus, on a hot Saturday, a phone was a much friendlier tool than a full-on camera kit.

So here, through the eyes of a pocket-sized 21st-century computer in the form of a smartphone, are some glimpses of base ball as it was played in the 19th century — my own smudgy and subjective window to yesterday.

Players watch the pregame coin toss. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

Swing, batter! Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

The windup and pitch. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

Crushing it into the trees. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

Postgame handshakes. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

We’ll get ‘em next time. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

Bats in a barrel. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

And now, Huey Lewis and the News.

To Ponder

How do you tailor your storytelling to the story?

If you’re a writer, what are some ways you use photography to help tell your story?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: