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Charlotte Li's avatar
Charlotte Li
Mar 14

Very interesting piece!! Quick aside: people born in China between the 1960s and the early 1990s mostly received the oral polio vaccine introduced by Albert Sabin in 1960. In China it came as little sugar balls.

A lot of us share almost exactly the same childhood memory. At nursery or kindergarten the teachers would call us out into the courtyard, line us up, and place the sugar ball in our mouths one by one — almost like a priest placing the host in a communicant’s mouth.

I believe the Japanese photographer Ryoji Akiyama also took photographs of scenes like this.

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