One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 19, 2026

YOU’RE ONLY AS GOOD as your sources. That’s an old journalism trope that happens, conveniently, to usually be true.

But what’s a source?

As disinformation, misinformation and AI-generated information floods the world, and as my 19-year-old son’s political awakening makes me realize how important tracking information to its original source actually is, I am realizing that we have to immerse ourselves in the how, where and why of incoming information as much as we do the what.

This may seem kind of obvious. But one of my favorite Substack sources put it in an entirely new way today that made me look upon the journey with fresh eyes. Here’s librarian Hana Lee Goldin:

I’d rather you give her the traffic (and recommend a paid subscription), so click above if you can, but here’s the entire post for us to unpack:

So basic. And yet so completely pivotal.

When that 19-year-old was in fourth grade, he came home from school one day and reported that a teacher who’d assigned him a project told him to “find photos on Google,” as if that were a source. It is, of course, a platform. I wish I’d had this post to use for him then.

An analogue that might be useful is to think about when you go food shopping. The supermarket is not the source for your groceries; it’s the platform upon which they’re delivered (unless you’re talking about foods prepared on site, and even then the sourcing is somewhat different from the platform).

The same goes for information. Bad information from a faulty source can be, and is, offered up daily on credible platforms. That’s because the platform’s primary job is delivery, not creation; if it delivers in the most effective ways, you could argue that it’s doing its job. Of course, some platforms are also sources; a news organization that delivers its own reporting on its public-facing website is trafficking in being both a source and a platform. No problems there, though it can make things more complicated to parse.

So, as Goldin aptly notes above, a better starting point is always: “Who made this?” It cuts through the aggregation and the reposting. It cuts through the question of a credible platform vs. a credible source. And perhaps most of all, in an age when tools help us make anything look professional and credible, it bypasses design and slickness and cuts straight to the chase — which should be the goal for all storytellers who care about being accurate.

And now, Blues Traveler.

To Ponder

What do you think of as sources? Are they actually platforms?

What questions do you ask yourself to determine credibility and separate wheat from chaff?

If you’re a parent, do you talk to your kids about this? If so, what are your techniques?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: