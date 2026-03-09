One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 9, 2026

THOSE OF YOU who read this space regularly know that I am fascinated by the lives of objects and the stories they accumulate. From houses to personal items to papers, the idea of these things traveling slowly and silently through time, gaining a patina from the world as they go, feels endlessly intriguing.

I use the term “patina” metaphorically. But sometimes the actual patina, or the state of being worn down, can tell or imply a story. That’s why today I offer up an Instagram post I came across from an excellent account called howeverythingsmade. It’s called “Images showing how time slowly wears things down.” As the account puts it: “Wear isn’t just damage — it’s a record of human habits written into the world around us.”

@howeverythingsmade How Everything Is Made on Instagram: "Time leaves quiet evidenc…

That’s what I like about object-based history (and I include pieces of places and landscapes under this umbrella) — the object is a sort of physical avatar for the human lives that pass its way.

From @howeverythingsmade on Instagram.

This keyboard, for example. Many might think it’s ready to be replaced. But imagine the words that came out of that object. And you can learn a lot about language from the keys that are the most rubbed off.

From @howeverythingsmade on Instagram.

And imagine all the hands that passed by and collectively — but separately — made this wood into something utterly smooth.

From @howeverythingsmade on Instagram.

Here’s an image that could be fodder for an entire dissertation. These two doors and their embedded experiences contain potential discussions about gender and height, among other things.

Stories, as I say to excess, are everywhere. Even in the everyday objects that we notice only subliminally — because they’re prosaic and low-profile and move through time in a bit of a different way than we do. But they’re out there, every day, always ready for the noticing.

And now, Dooley Wilson.

To Ponder

What objects do you own that contain stories over time?

What places that you frequent have a patina that suggests there might be a story behind it?

Consider checking out my absolute favorite Substack, Inconspicuous Consumption by Paul Lukas, which does some of the best reporting and writing around object-based history that’s out there. I suspect you may become addicted.