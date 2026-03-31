One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
March 31, 2026
THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated this month as spring tried to poke its way into the proceedings. (For those of you not viewing on mobile, I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)
Nothing Compares 2 U
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
All Kinds of Time
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
Wild Wild West
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
Do You See What I See?
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
The Price Point You Pay
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
In My Time of Dying
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
Something in the Way
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
Spice Girls
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
And now, Simon and Garfunkel.
Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this.
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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: