One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 31, 2026

THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated this month as spring tried to poke its way into the proceedings. (For those of you not viewing on mobile, I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)

Spice Girls Ted Anthony · Mar 26 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

And now, Simon and Garfunkel.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: