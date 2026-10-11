Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 10, 2026

MY LATE PARENTS, it turns out, really liked rice from Texas.

I knew this, I suppose, in the way that you know things in the background of your mind. I knew that this rice was discussed for a while back then — enough so, apparently, for me to remember. I knew that my sister lived in College Station, Texas, and that my parents often brought back foodstuffs when they visited her while I was in college. This was, after all, an era when regionalism still prevailed and some things were simply unavailable elsewhere.

But this morning, I came across a letter from Aug. 10, 1989, typed out by my father (I am convinced that it was typed because this smooth, Courier-style font was not installed on his second-generation Apple Mac in the halcyon, dot-matrix days of 1989).

The first thing I note is that this was not something he wrote for posterity (or, at least, not something he thought he was). It’s a transactional piece of correspondence designed to cheerfully and gently compel someone to act. But it’s transactional with class and elegance.

And as someone who worked in a supermarket as a college student around that time, I have fun picturing the store manager receiving this letter and figuring out how to respond to tone and content oddly different from a phone call saying, “Hey, yinz carry the large tub of Jif crunchy?” I mean, c’mon. This may have been written in 1989 but it has echoes of 1930s and 1940s formality embedded everywhere, and this is an Asia hand from all the way back in the 1950s who — cf. “foothills of the Himalayas” — had consumed a LOT of varieties of rice in his peregrinations.

Second, how different it all would be today. They’d go to one of dozens of specialty food stores around Pittsburgh or look it up online or — most likely — order a case of it from Amazon and be steaming their favorite rice from Texas in a couple of days, if not sooner.

That’s something that’s been lost. His letter wouldn’t exist in 2026; it simply wouldn’t need to.

But here’s the most salient part. Long after his death, I hear my father’s voice again all over this little missive. I had parents who were professors and tended to talk like most people wrote letters, so it’s lovely to hear him revived in the language here:

“While traveling in Texas recently …”

“a superior type of rice reminiscent of the well-known Indian Basmati rice brown in the foothills of the Himalayas.”

“A letter to the company confirmed this unavailability.”

“I am therefore …”

“will at some future time …”

“… the source of the rice in question.”

And my favorite, “enc.,” or “enclosure.”

Fortunately, I have a healthy library of parental ephemera — from full-on personal letters to long-forgotten Post-it Notes — through which I can still hear my late parents’ voices. And reading it — this letter in particular — gives me all kinds of ideas for the book I’m working on about muddling through a house filled with lifetimes of memories, my own and others’.

That final part’s important. Storytellers can learn a lot from historians and genealogists, for whom everyday letters have been treasure troves for many moons. The subject matter, the language, the level of formality, even the particular style of orthography (which has all but vanished in the era of email and, more saliently, texting).

But the best part of it all — this was just my dad moving through his day, trying to get something done. A rice-seeking moment frozen in time, likely written with very little self-awareness and certainly no expectation that you would be reading about it lo these many decades later.

All this from my father just wanting some rice — likely on behalf of my mother — 37 years ago.

And now, Avril Lavigne.

To Ponder

Do you have any stashes of letters from a parent, a grandparent, a sibling who was away at college that you might spend an afternoon going through? Emails will do as well. I wonder if we’ll be reading our grandparents’ old texts and group chats in 2080, if humanity is still around.

What can we glean from such everyday letters — both in terms of stories themselves and the ways we think about stories?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: